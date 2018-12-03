YouTube Kids wants to help preserve Indonesian folktales

Following the launch of YouTube Kids in Indonesia last September, video-sharing platform YouTube has announced a collaboration with Komunitas Ayo Dongeng Indonesia (Indonesian Folktales Sharing Community) for the launch of Dongeng Yuk! (Let’s Do Folktales) initiative.

The initiative plans to tell 34 folklore stories from 34 provinces across Indonesia as it aims “to highlight folktales as a cultural richness of Indonesia,” said Google Indonesia public policy & government relations senior analyst Ryan Rahardjo in a statement.

“Hopefully this activity can help preserve local stories and the positive morale message contained in them to inspire not only Indonesian people but also the world,” he added.

YouTube Kids is an app intended to provide family-friendly entertainment content. Its target users are children aged 2-10.

“The app’s priority is to provide access for Indonesian parents and children to educative, entertaining and family-friendly contents,” Google Indonesia consumer marketing head Fibriyani Elastria said.

Parents can control their children’s activities in the app through built-in features such as a timer, active / non-active search and parent approved mode. They can also create up to eight profiles on one device where spectacle preferences, video recommendations and password settings are alterable.

Available for free on Google Play and the App Store, YouTube Kids has been launched in more than 38 countries, watched more than 70 billion times and included in the top-five best child apps worldwide.