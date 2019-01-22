

It was an anti-climatic end for the host as Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi fell apart in the men’s doubles final in the Perodua Malaysian Masters.

All eyes were on the world No. 27 to save the blushes for Malaysia as they were the only two players out of 10 who came through the semi-finals but the duo fell to a crushing 15-21, 16-21 defeat to world No. 1 Marcus Gideon Fernaldi-Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia.

After losing easily in the opening game, Yew Sin-Ee Yi put up a better fight to lead 10-8 and 13-11 but ran out of gas.

Marcus-Kevin levelled the tie 15-15 before turning on the style to complete their fourth win on the trot over the Malaysians in 36 minutes.

The latest victory took the Indonesian hotshots’ title tally to nine since the World Tour was introduced as the new BWF circuit in January last year.

In 2018, they secured eight titles in nine finals they entered – more than anyone else.

Said Ee Yi: “We’ve done our best, we’ve to accept that they are a better pair in all departments – quality of shots, determination and experience.

“The only positive was that we gave them a better fight this time. We were able to pressure them on several occasions.”

Yew Sin took comfort from having narrowed the gap with the world’s top pairs following their strong display last week.

“We know now what we need to work on. I think our standard is not too far away from the top pairs. We just got to keep working hard,” said Yew Sin.

National doubles head coach Paulus Firman said his charges lost to “exceptional” rivals.

“Kevin and Marcus are a class above the rest. They are exceptional,” he said.

“They’re intelligent and so composed that they are able to steal points during crucial moments.

“I’m still happy that two of my pairs have made it so far. We must build from this solid outing.”

A day ago, Yew Sin-Ee Yi had beaten their younger teammates Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in the semi-finals.