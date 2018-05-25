Yenny Wahid Claims Terrorism Crime Now Targets to Recruit Students

JAKARTA, NNC – Director of Wahid Foundation Yenny Wahid claimed that terrorism crime is now targeting students to be recruited as the perpetrators.

Abroad, the crime of terrorism has involved women and children. Children were kidnapped and installed bombs while traveling to the market, mosque or school and the bombs were detonated from far away. If they refuse to do it, they are threatened to be killed.

This statement was delivered by Yenny following the bombing terrors by terrorist networks in Depok and Surabaya some time ago. According to Yenny, the movement that has exposed its influence in Indonesia has targeted vulnerable groups in general.

“One of them is student, targeted because they are still in the phase of identity formation, want to do something, useful and can do something meaningful in life. [Students] instead are targeted for jihad, but misguided and only deemed [jihad] as a war only,” said Yenny in Public Discussion with the theme “Fighting Terror: From Campus Spreading Peace” at the State University of Jakarta (UNJ).

She said the month of Ramadan is not the time to fight, but it is time to do well and improve the order of life.

According to her, the problems of today’s world are complex and its connotations are terrorists. On the other hand, Indonesia was highlighted because it is claimed to be great because although it is diverse, it consists of different tribes, religions and different languages but still live in harmony.

“That is the genius of the Indonesian founding fathers who set the language of unity, Indonesian, not to mention the various cultures, Indonesia is considered harmonious by foreigners, can manage the differences but we are all shocked by terrorism attacks,” she said.

However, according to Yenny, Indonesia should be grateful for its people who love peace is more than other countries, that is, 80 percent. According to a national survey, 90 percent of Indonesians agree a firm action aimed at terrorist acts and radicalism.