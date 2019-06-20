The missile hit the power plant in al-Shuqaiq area on Wednesday night, al-Masirah TV quoted spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree as saying. He also said the attack “came in response to the continuing crimes and blockade of the Saudi-led coalition,” and vowed more attacks against “vital facilities in Saudi Arabia.” The Yemenis’ attacks against major Saudi facilities and infrastructure have intensified in recent weeks.

In another development on Wednesday, the Yemeni forces managed to intercept and shoot down a Saudi spy drone in Najran region.

Earlier this month, another Saudi drone had been shot down over Yemen. The drone was a US-made MQ-9 Reaper.

The Saudi air force launched a series of airstrikes on the wreckage of the drone to destroy it before it fell to the hands of the Yemeni fighters.

Yemeni forces seem to have developed a sophisticated air defense network to fight off Riyadh’s drone raids.

They downed an MQ-1 Predator last month, another US-made drone, using a surface-to-air missile. Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition carried out deadly airstrikes on the war-ravaged country, killing at least two people.

Riyadh has carried out airstrikes almost on a daily basis since it launched a war on Yemen back in 2015. Over 15,000 Yemenis, mostly civilians, have been killed so far.