Heads up sneakerheads. Arguably the biggest sneaker convention in the world will be within reach come June as Sneaker Con will be held at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands. The event is dubbed “the greatest sneaker show in the world,” and attracts thousands of sellers, buyers, and sneaker lovers to its mosh pit of premium and specialty kicks.

Founded by New York-based brothers Alan and Barris Vinogradov with Yu-Ming Wu, the first SneakerCon started in 2009 as a means to connect like-minded enthusiasts. At the event, this community of hypebeasts can buy, sell, and trade their shoe collections. In over a decade, Sneaker Con has hosted more than a million buyers, sellers, and guest in more than 40 cities around the world.

Last year, the convention flew to Sydney, Montreal, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, and exceeded expectations in terms of foot traffic. For example, at their stop at the Guangdong capital, a city that has only one proper sneaker store and not much of a streetwear presence, the event managed to attract 20,000 visitors.

RelatedPosts Sneaker Culture to Reign Supreme at Plaza Indonesia Men’s Fashion Week

Sneaker Con will hold events in Phoenix and Cleveland next month before it will head Singapore. Sneaker Con Southeast Asia will take up two exhibition halls during its two-day run, and is expected to have over 180 vendors. Apart from the Marketplace and Trading Pit, where visitors can buy or trade shoes, the event will also feature a hoops court and a skate park.

A Legit Booth, where buyers can check for the authenticity of the pairs they are procuring, will also be on site to give you peace of mind. Nike Air Max 97/1 designer, YouTube content creator, and collector Sean Wotherspoon is the event’s art director, and will be on hand to introduce some of his current collaborations. There will also be SneakerConversations with industry leaders, collectors, and resellers.

For more information on Sneaker Con Southeast Asia, visit SneakerCon.com.