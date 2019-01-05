Following the current public discussion of one of its reports about Indonesia’s infrastructure plan, the World Bank (WB) has made a clarification saying that the report was outdated and should not be referred to regarding the current infrastructure development.

The bank says the circulated report was finalized in 2014 before President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo took office and was directed to outline the circumstances of infrastructure planning and budgeting processes in the country during that period.

“[The report was] intended for internal World Bank use only and uploaded by clerical mistake in one of our websites in June 2018,” the WB says in a statement published on its official website.

The report has been unused because it does not include the substantial reforms and some new policies that President Jokowi’s administration has carried out since the report’s completion, according to the bank.

The WB suggested that the public should refer to the latest analysis and facts when discussing the current state of Indonesia’s infrastructure development, which is a crucial element for the country’s progress.

“[The infrastructure development] deserves to be at the center of public policy dialogue in the country. It is essential, therefore, that the conversation on the subject is based on current analysis and evidence,” the statement said.

Under Jokowi’s administration, infrastructure projects have not been focused only on the most populous island of Java, but spread out from Sumatra to Papua as the government aims to ensure that everyone across the archipelago benefits.

Jokowi, who is seeking a second term in April’s presidential election, will once again fight former contender Prabowo Subianto.