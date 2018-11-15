Wings Air Returns to Base after Flying Just 1 hour

Wings Air flight IW-1206 had to return to base to Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport in Makassar, South Sulawesi. This morning, the aircraft carrying 65 passengers to Kolaka regency in neighboring Southeast Sulawesi province, had troubles awhile airborne.

“The pilot had decided to return to base,” Wings Air corporate communications strategic Danang Mandala Prihartono said in a written statement in Jakarta Wednesday, November 14.

Danang said that before taking off to Kolaka the plane had undergone a pre-flight check in Makassar, and was declared airworthy. The plane then took off at 08:00 as scheduled.

In the air, the plane with the PK-WGF registration number experienced technical problems so it must be checked immediately. The decision to return to base, said Danang, was made to ensure flight safety and security.

An hour later, the plane landed in Makassar. After the plane had landed, passengers were asked to get off immediately and wait at the terminal lounge. Meanwhile, pilots and technicians inspected the aircraft.

Two hours after later, passengers were able to continue their journey boarding a different plane.