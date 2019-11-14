The Philippines has been dealing with the longest insurgency in Asia by local leftist groups, such as the New People’s Army (NPA), a communist guerrilla group that has been operating since 1969 to overthrow the Philippine regime and want to establish a socialist government. The NPA is the militia wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), there is also the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDP), an organization for progressive social and economic justice, and the fight for trade unions, human rights human, and leftist political movements in the Philippines.

The Philippine armed forces also labeled 18 organizations including the local branch of the international NGO Oxfam, a federation of churches and an organization that advocates for women’s rights as parties affiliated with “communist terrorism”.

Manila treats all those who disturb its political stability by labeling it a terrorist, and with a law passed in 2012 meaning anyone who is proven to support terrorism can be jailed for 40 years and fined up to 1 million pesos (US $ 19,780).

Deputy Chief of Staff of the Philippine Armed Forces Major General Reuben Basiao, in a presentation to Congress, mentioned 18 entities that were described as “front organizations” for “communist terror groups”, including Oxfam Philippines, National Church Council in the Philippines (NCCP) and advocacy organizations left women’s politics, Gabriela Women’s Party.

While in a statement, Oxfam Philippines said it “firmly denies” having links with communist terrorists and described the implications as “the most troubling”.

The Philippine government, also took diplomatic steps to combat communist terrorism in the country, one of which is taking steps to stop funding millions of euros of the European Union (EU) for a number of left-leaning organizations in the Philippines.

At a briefing in Malacañang, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Brigadier General of Civil Military Operations. Jenderal Antonio Parlade, Jr. said the government had urged the European Union to carefully review the projects they had financed in the country because a number of cash flows were known to flow to the communist front.

The national task force that had been formed to end the local communist armed conflict, once went to Brussels to meet European Union officials and the Belgian foreign ministry.

Parlade said the Philippine government submitted a formal complaint to the EU so that the EU would formally stop funding for these organizations. He added the authorities had consolidated evidence and testimony, according to EU requests.

“They want us to provide more evidence and provide official complaints. That is what we are doing now, we are consolidating all of our evidence to be submitted to the European Union. And once they have it, they promise to stop giving money.”

On the other hand, the EU has denied providing assistance to separatist militant groups and organizations in the Philippines. The EU claims that since 2005 the European Union has considered the Philippine Communist Party and the New People’s Army as a terrorist group.

Responding to demands filed by the Philippine Government against Oxfam Philippines, the EU conducted an audit of funds from the European Union.

The EU also stressed that it would immediately take full legal action if the allegations were proven to be true.

https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/philippines/60406/press-statement-eu-delegation-philippines-regarding-alleged-funding-ngos-linked-cpp-npa_en

In India, Oxfam is known to have links and relations with Indian leftist leaders, such as party leaders Harkishen Singh Surjeet and AB Bardhan, as well as members of the political bureau Prakash Karat and Sitaram Yechury and Marxist economist Prabhat Patnaik.

In an internal report, it was revealed that Oxfam had an “unhealthy or toxic work environment” marked by “racism, colonial behavior, and intimidation,”.

The UK-based global poverty charity once formed an independent commission on sexual violations, accountability and cultural change after a scandal related to sexual violations by Oxfam staff in Haiti.

The lack of “strong policies and procedures” across all charities also results in a culture where such violations can be misunderstood or not dealt with, the commission said in its published report.

The Commission heard from staff who raised concerns about elitism, racism and colonial behavior, sexism, rigid hierarchy and patriarchy which affected the relationship between Oxfam staff and between them and their partners and program participants.

For information, Oxfam workers are alleged to have paid for sex while on a mission to help those affected by the 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

A major relief effort was launched after the earthquake which killed 220,000 people, injured 300,000 and left 1.5 million homeless.

Some said that there had been a “serious sexual violation by a group of male workers (Oxfom)”.

It said they had a party with prostitutes at a guesthouse known as a “pink apartment” rented by the charity.

Sources suspect some of the “prostitutes” are girls aged 14-16 years, who are still under age.

Paying for sex is prohibited under Oxfam’s code of conduct and contrary to UN guidelines for aid workers.

Oxfom is alleged to have violated and violated the principles of the UN guidelines.

Many say that Oxfam has qualified as the greatest hypocrisy on Earth and, worse, only offers policies that will harm the poor.

Every year, just before the meeting of Davos’s rich leaders, Oxfam produced a report on “inequality” in the world, which was nothing but nonsense. Oxfam, whose aim is worthy of reducing hunger, attacks capitalism, supports socialism, which has resulted in hunger. An Oxfam spokesman in South Africa declared capitalism a “crime against humanity”.

If you analyze inequality seriously, of course the obvious place to start is, with all the evidence, the most unequal society on Earth – the socialist republic of North Korea. (Communism is a pure version of socialism). Here, a ruling socialist dynasty, now led by Kim Jong-un, lives in absolute luxury, grandeur, privileges, and power while the people are starving. Cubans, Che Guevara and Raul Castro, consider North Korea to represent perfect socialism.

Why has Oxfam never mentioned North Korea in its lament about inequality or given it the Gini Coefficient?

Oxfam provides a narrow measure of inequality, that is, announced income. This ignores all wealth, very important for the poor, in unpublished income, informal capital, government grants and services, and a variety of cheap capitalist goods. With important measures of inequality, it continues to decline under capitalism.

In his perception, Oxfam wanted to increase inequality by ordering minimum wages, where the rich elite closed the poor from the economy. Oxfam suggested, for poor people to starve to death rather than get wages that were not approved by the rich.

This is the same as most of the billionaire capitalists currently underestimated by Oxfam. They became rich by helping lift billions of people out of poverty by giving them cheap goods and services.

How about Oxfam? There is a lot of confidentiality here, but important information is that in 2012/13 CEO Oxfam earned £ 119,560 a year. This is wealth beyond the imagination of the poorest people on Earth. That’s 14 times the income of people in developed countries, 60 times that of most Africans and 400 times that of poor Bangladeshi textile workers, Oxfam likes to quote. Asked to justify this enormous inequality, Oxfam compared its CEO not with the poor but with the very rich.

Back in the Philippines, where the Duterte Government considered Oxfam allegedly sympathizing with and helping the left.

It might take a long time to explore the flow of funds. However, trying to understand the steps of the Philippines is actually not that difficult.

As we explained above, Oxfam has a clear direction and view in seeing the world. Oxfam criticizes capitalism, and considers it to be the mastermind of inequality in the world, and considers socialism as the most likely ideology to save people.

So it is not surprising, if the Philippines branded Oxfam as a very sympathetic party with the left, considering how Oxfam saw socialism itself. Coupled with their footprint in the global community, like in India.