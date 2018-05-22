When Attacked, Ahmadiyah Congregation Flees to Forest

DOMPU, NNC – A group of citizens attacked the Ahmadiyah congregation in East Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). Consequently, six houses were badly damaged

From information obtained, during the attack on Saturday (5/19/2018) afternoon in the village of Greneng, District Sakra East, theAhmadiyah congregation was not ready because the incident happened quickly.

Their properties were damaged until they were forced to flee into the forest.

Fortunately, no casualties were caused by the attack. The victims were being evacuated to Selong Resort Police HQ, East Lombok

Head of Police Public Relations West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) AKBP I Komang Suartana, Monday (5/21/2018) said, NTB Police Chief have met with the religious leaders of NTB and immediately took preventive action.

“The police chief has come down to the location of the incident, now the situation is safe and conducive, the congregations are now being evacuated at the Police Station,” he said.