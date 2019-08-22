Indonesia has deployed more than 1,000 security personnel to the province of West Papua and cut internet access, amid spreading protests and violence.

On Wednesday, violent demonstrations erupted, a market was torched and street battles took place between police and protestors.

Indonesia’s communication ministry said internet access would be temporarily blocked in Papua and its surrounding areas province to “accelerate the process of restoring security”. The order applied to the ‘“situation in Papua and surrounding areas” and would last “until the atmosphere of Papua returns to being conducive and normal” the ministry said.

The exiled West Papuan leader, Benny Wenda, said the arrests of Papuan students in the Indonesian city of Surabaya on the weekend, which prompted the protests in the province, had “lit the bonfire of nearly 60 years of racism, discrimination and torture of the people of West Papua by Indonesia”. The communications cut came after up to 5,000 people rallied in and around the city of Timika, where demonstrators reportedly threw rocks at the local parliament building and tried to tear down its fence. Hundreds marched through the streets of Sorong city, where protesters destroyed parts of an airport and about 250 inmates escaped in a prison break on Monday, according to West Papua’s police chief, Herry Rudolf Nahak.

In the town of Fakfak on the western end of the island, protestors hoisted the banned Papuan flag. Videos posted by residents showed demonstrators chanting “Freedom Papua” and holding banners demanding a referendum for independence. Police fired tear gas after the crowds reportedly set fire to a market and destroyed ATMs and shops, local media reported.

The crowd dispersed when riot police fired warning shots. Indonesian media reported police arrested 45 people, including some they accused of masterminding the protests and damaging buildings.

Several thousand protesters, many wearing headbands with a separatist flag, also staged peaceful rallies on Monday in Jayapura, the capital city of Papua province. On Monday a local legislative building was torched and cars set alight in the provincial capital, Manokwari.

Indonesia’s chief security minister Wiranto, who goes by one name, headed to Papua late on Wednesday in a bid to quell tensions, while President Joko Widodo was expected to visit next week. Activists criticised the internet block, saying it would make it difficult to verify facts and ensure people’s safety, in an area already restricted to foreign journalists. Jakarta has called for calm in its easternmost territory, where an insurgency against Indonesian rule has simmered for decades. The unrest was triggered by the detention of dozens of Papuan students in Surabaya city, on the island of Java, on the weekend.

Police stormed dormitories after Papuan students staying there refused to be questioned over allegations that they had intentionally damaged the Indonesian flag in the dormitory’s yard.

East Java police spokesman, Frans Barung Mangera, said 43 students were detained but released hours later after no evidence was found that they had damaged the flag. The videos showing the behaviour of security forces sparked national outcry. Wenda said that Papuans feel like second-class citizens in Indonesia. “I myself was spat at by an Indonesian school girl at high school, just because of the colour of my skin. Every Papuan has a similar story to tell. Events like these show why we have been struggling for a referendum on independence for so many decades,” Wenda said.

While the exiled leader welcomed efforts to ease tensions, conciliatory statements from Indonesia’s president would not be enough: “Papuans will not stop fighting until we achieve equality, self-determination and a referendum on independence”.

In a recent interview, Wenda told Guardian Australia the oppression of the West Papuan people, including through arbitrary arrests and military operations, and through its transmigrasi policy – migrating other non-Papuan Indonesians to the province to alter its ethnic make-up, and make Papuan people the minority – amounted to a “slow-motion genocide” of the Papuan people.

“Everything we fight is for our political independence, and our sovereignty, and also we want to run our own affairs. That is what we are fighting for, and for peace, no more killing, no more rape, we want to live peacefully with our neighbouring countries like Australia, like PNG and Indonesia.” Papua is a former Dutch colony in the western part of New Guinea that is ethnically and culturally distinct from much of Indonesia. It was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a UN-sponsored ballot that was seen as a sham by many.

Since then, a low-level insurgency has plagued the mineral-rich region, which is divided into two provinces, Papua and West Papua. In recent years, some Papua students, including some who study in other provinces, have become vocal in calling for self-determination for their region.

West Papua police chief, Herry Rudolf Nahak, said authorities had the situation under control after more than a thousand additional police and soldiers were deployed from other cities, including from Jakarta, Bali and Makassar.

