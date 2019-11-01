Finally, the House of Representatives Commission III officially appointed General Idham Azis as National Police Chief. The former Wadensus 88 was declared to have passed the due diligence held Wednesday (10/30/2019). Idham’s made interesting statements about the eradication of radicalism and terrorism. He stated that radicalism can not be linked to Islam.

“Radicalism cannot be identified with Islam. Radicalism is a group or person. It cannot be radicalism that carries a religious symbol,” Idham said while undergoing a test of propriety and eligibility as a candidate for the National Police.

During this time, there appears the impression of a distance between the police and Muslims, especially when it comes to the issue of radicalism. “We must campaign. If we enforce the law even to the people, not to religion,” said former Kabareskrim.

What caught the public’s attention was the statement of the eradication of radicalism by the Minister of Religion, Fachrul Razi. This four-star retired general said he would firmly crack down on state civil servants, state-owned employees, or employees in other government circles who were infected with radical ideas.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), Wawan Hari Purwanto, stated that his party had never conducted a study related to the polemic of the existence of 41 mosques in government circles, in this case SOEs, which were exposed to radicalism. The data was obtained from a survey of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) Islamic Boarding School and Society Development Association Institute (NU) on sermon activities in mosques within government circles.

Fachrul when asked about data from the 2018 National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), which said 41 mosque ministries and BUMNs were exposed to radicalism, answered firmly. “I just need to say, ‘If you think radically, you out!’” said the former Chief Commissioner of PT Antam in a special interview with Tempo in his office on Monday (10/28/2019).

So does the army. Fachrul revealed, soldiers who understood radicals would immediately be fired. “If it is the army, I will ask,‘Are you loyal to Indonesia or not? If not, you are violating the oath of the soldier, Sapta Marga, you out,” said the retired Army General. However, Fachrul will take a different approach to the general public. Not immediately dealt with. “When it comes to public, we appeal first,” he said.

At a glance the two statements from high-ranking officials were similar. However, for ordinary people, textually, it is seen that the Ministry of Religion immediately accuses that all forms of radicalism have certainly come from Indonesian Muslims.

Moreover, the Ministry of Religion’s program in the future is to conduct a mosque sweep as well as giving a warning to the mosque management to prevent radical understanding from entering the community. A plan that instantly reminded the public of the repressive actions armed with subversive accusations that had occurred during the New Order government. In other words, although such themes differ, when two state institutions Ministry of Religion and the National Police talk about radicalism, they are automatically directly linked to Indonesian Muslims.

Became a question, why did the Police and the Ministry of Religion not join hands and work together to create a combination of appropriate programs, which not only target radicalism and its relation to the economy, but also other latent security dangers? Drugs for example. Why can’t the two institutions with trillions of rupiahs budget make a comprehensive program that not only erodes radicalism, but also hits the narcotics business in Indonesia?

People crave the uproar of the government war against radicalism will also target the dangers of drug trafficking. It was a statement from the Head of the National Provincial Narcotics Eradication Agency (BNNP) in Aceh, Brigadier General Faisal Abdul Naser, who revealed that around IDR 86 trillion a year revolves around the drug business in Aceh. The statement was stated by Faisal in the Anti-Narcotics Workshop in the Banda Aceh City Hall Hall, Tuesday (09/17/2019).

Whether it’s a typo, or a mispronounce, the numbers of up to tens of trillions come out of the lips of the one-star general. If it is wrong and the amount is only IDR 8.6 trillion, for example, the circulation of money indicates the growing number of narcotics abuse.

Up to trillions of trillions of trillions in circulation in the drug business money, the victims were 73,000 residents of Aceh, with the most used type of marijuana and methamphetamine. This number places Aceh in 12th position in Indonesia as the province with the most drug users. That number can also be used to explain the average drug addict in Aceh spending IDR 11 million per year for drugs. Aceh is only ranked 12th in the emergency drug area, what about other regions?

Another example is the Province of West Java, which ranks 10th nationally. Currently the number of drug users in West Java detected by the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) reaches 800 thousand people. If you use the Acehnese version of per capita drug consumption, which is IDR 11 million per year, drug distribution money in West Java reaches more than 10 times.

If it continues to be sorted into the first position of the drug emergency area in Indonesia, with an estimated consumption of each increase in rank is two times, the amount of drug money circulating in Indonesia could reach more than IDR 200 trillion. Greater than the combined budget of the National Police and the Ministry of Defense, the largest amount is IDR 150 trillion!

Then, how can you synergize the deradicalization program with drug eradication in Indonesia?

The Head of the LIPI Political Research Center, Adriana Elizabeth, once said that radicalism developed in Indonesia so rapidly for four reasons. The first reason someone becomes radical is for personal interests, it can involve ideological and financial matters. Radical groups can spread widely with promises of sufficient financial needs. In addition, people can be attracted to radicalism because there is an interesting political propaganda.

Facilities like training and transportation could also be a reason for someone to join a radical group. “This can be seen in the recruitment of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria or ISIS,” Adriana said. In addition, understanding about self-purification is also a strong reason for someone who enters the circle of radicalism.

Another factor influencing the rise of radicalism in Indonesia is the ethics of poor political elites. According to her, the condition caused the public to become apathetic towards democracy and chose radicalism as an alternative way. The point is apathy towards the social environment of those exposed to radicalism. This condition is not much different from that experienced by drug addicts. Then, is the government interested in creating a national program that is capable of covering both the latent dangers of this nation?