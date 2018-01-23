US Defense Secretary Mattis holds meeting with Retno

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis held on Monday evening a closed-door meeting with Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi at the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s office in Central Jakarta.

Mattis arrived at the office shortly before 8 p.m. and directly met with Retno.

Mattis is scheduled to meet on Tuesday with President Joko ‘Jokowi” Widodo and Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu for talks on maritime cooperation.

The Pentagon chief began Sunday his one-week trip to Asia, hoping to strengthen defense cooperation with Indonesia and Vietnam as regional Chinese military power looms ever larger.

In Vietnam, Mattis and his counterparts are set to discuss freedom of movement in the South China Sea, a region over which Beijing has extended its dominance in recent years, militarizing several small, disputed islands