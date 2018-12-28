UOG hosts Indonesian delegation

The University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability continues to build global partnerships with universities and governing bodies, as a delegation from Indonesia recently visited UOG to exchange lessons on sustainable island development.

Austin Shelton, the executive director of the UOG Center for Island Sustainability, facilitated discussions between the delegation and UOG representatives.

“Our visitors came to learn lessons on sustainability as they develop new eco-tourism initiatives on their underdeveloped islands,” Shelton stated in a release Wednesday. “As Guam is a mostly developed island, we had productive discussions on how we can both achieve sustainability starting on opposite ends of the development spectrum.”

The delegation stated that possible outcomes of the Dec. 17 visit will include sending bamboo furniture and handicraft makers to deliver workshops on Guam to spark a new sustainable industry, as well as sending participants to join in the 10th UOG Regional Conference on Island Sustainability from April 8 to 12.

The Indonesian delegation was led by ambassador Lutfi Rauf, the deputy coordinating minister for foreign policy affairs. He was joined by Indonesian Rear Adm. Bambang Supriyadi and deputy directors for policy analysis on socio-cultural and nongovernment affairs and multilateral economic and development affairs.

The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs actively facilitates the Small Island Development Initiative. This initiative aims to establish sustainable development programs for island communities through capacity-building programs and collaborative research among local and international academic institutions.