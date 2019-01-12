

Drum roll please … the UEFA.com fans’ Team of the Year 2018 has been revealed.

Fifty-nine users correctly picked the XI and will now be entered into a prize draw to win a PS4 FIFA 19 bundle.

GOALKEEPER

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Team of the Year votes: 51,307 (30.4%)

All-time selections: debut

2018

UEFA club competition: 9 appearances (3 clean sheets)

Domestic: 38 (14)

International: 3 (0)

Total: 50 (17)

Missed only one league game all calendar year and finished 2018 with four consecutive clean sheets.

DEFENDERS

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Team of the Year votes: 83,749 (49.7%)

All-time selections: 8

2018

UEFA club competition: 11 appearances (4 clean sheets)

Domestic: 31 (8)

International: 12 (3)

Club World Cup: 2 (0)

Total: 56 (15)

Captained Madrid to third straight UEFA Champions League title and was voted Defender of the Season for second year running.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Team of the Year votes: 77,890 (46.2%)

All-time selections: debut

2018

UEFA club competition: 12 (4)

Domestic: 36 (19)

International: 8 (3)

Total: 56 (26)

Made the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season and has been talismanic in propelling Liverpool to the top of the Premier League.

Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid)

Team of the Year votes: 75,658 (44.9%)

All-time selections: debut

2018

UEFA club competition: 11 appearances (3)

Domestic: 31 (9)

International: 14 (5)

Club World Cup: 2 (0)

Total: 58 (17)

Won his third consecutive UEFA Champions League title and played every minute in France’s victorious FIFA World Cup campaign.

Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Team of the Year votes: 102,932 (61.1%)

All-time selections: 3

2018

UEFA club competition: 12 appearances (3)

Domestic: 24 (3)

International: 8 (6)

Club World Cup: 2 (0)

Total: 46 (12)

Won his third straight UEFA Champions League title, scoring in the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals.

MIDFIELDERS

N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Team of the Year votes: 89,307 (53%)

All-time selections: debut

2018

UEFA club competition: 4 appearances (0)

Domestic: 45 (3)

International: 16 (0)

Total: 65 (3)

Started every game of France’s triumphant FIFA World Cup campaign.

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)

Team of the Year votes: 115,440 (68.5%)

All-time selections: 3

2018

UEFA club competition: 11 appearances (0)

Domestic: 32 (1)

International: 15 (2)

Club World Cup: 2 (1)

Total: 60 (4)

Named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and Best FIFA Men’s Player, as well as winning third UEFA Champions League title on the bounce.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Team of the Year votes: 97,613 (57.9%)

All-time selections: 2

2018

UEFA club competition: 4 (0)

Domestic: 45 (21)

International: 16 (6)

Total: 65 (27)

Won the FA Cup with Chelsea and scored three goals as Belgium finished third at the FIFA World Cup.

FORWARDS

Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

Team of the Year votes: 65,098 (38.6%)

All-time selections: debut

2018

UEFA club competition: 8 appearances (3 goals)

Domestic: 34 (22)

International: 18 (9)

Total: 60 (34)

Most prolific teenager in UEFA Champions League history; scored four goals – including one in final – as France won FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Team of the Year votes: 107,326 (63.7%)

All-time selections: 10

2018

UEFA club competition: 8 appearances (9 goals)

Domestic: 41 (38)

International: 5 (4)

Total: 54 (51)

Selected for the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season, was named Barcelona captain for this term and finished Europe’s top scorer for 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Juventus)

Team of the Year votes: 108,423 (64.3%)

All-time selections: 13 (record)

2018

UEFA club competition: 12 appearances (7)

Domestic: 34 (36)

International: 7 (6)

Total: 53 (49)

Won UEFA Champions League for record fifth time and finished top scorer for sixth straight season; first player to reach 400 goals in Europe’s top five leagues.