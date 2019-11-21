The speed with which the US Senate passed a bill that would allow Washington to suspend Hong Kong’s special status reflects growing concern about the situation in the city – something that business leaders have described as a greater source of worry than its contents.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act breezed through the Senate on Tuesday night, with many members racing to co-sponsor the bill at the last minute. Former officials described the legislation as “symbolic” and pointed out that many of its powers – including the abilities to suspend the city’s preferential economic status and to sanction officials – already exist in US law.

However, its rapid passage and the bipartisan support it enjoys are seen as a sign of how high feelings are running in Washington.

“The speed with which the bill has moved reflects a growing concern about the direction of where Hong Kong is going,” said Kenneth Jarrett, former deputy US consul-general in Hong Kong and previously chairman of the US Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.