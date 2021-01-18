Washington (21/1). The events in the U.S. capitol, nicknamed by the far-left groups as the “Bud Light putsch” of the “Fascist Temper tantrum”, illustrates the growing complexities while facing new trends and emerging Black Swan scenarios. The public understands the events in the United States on 6 January were associated with far-right extremists and militias, but increasingly the evidence illustrates the convergence of the far-left extremists with the far-right interests finding a common enemy. The growing number of alienated Americans on the right matched the equally extremists on the far-left who successfully triggered a far-right response after months of rampaging.

The media pundits are in shock. However, political, academic, intelligence and law enforcement experts should be under no illusion that the Summer of Love was the catalysts for a growing number of far right groups to gather steam. And the far right, to their credit, warned everyone.

With the election defeat of the Republicans the extremists within the far-right spectrum came to the conclusion the politicians failed in their duty to protect their interests. Police was ostensibly obstructed to establish order, and America was shaken in its core. The rest is, history.

The Gene Sharp text book tactics used in Hong Kong, Indonesia, the U.K., France, and Germany worked in the United States. The political left since Donald J. Trump took office has actively, and continue to do so, worked all levers to the presidency. This trend is expected to continue as Trump is both a threat to democracy, threat to the establishment and even a threat to the Republican party.

This role has until now not being examined since the finger pointing against Trump is easier. The outgoing president, a political novice was given a bait, and the trap snapped shut closed. The purges by the incoming administration will be as radical as in 2014.

Now, let us be clear about Trump. Nobody really likes him but he has achieved in four years more than both parties have achieved in twenty. The record despite the mudslinging by the left wing media will stand on its own.

But, the reversal of U.S. policy for example the Paris climate accords will not build the bridge the Biden administration is counting on. It was the Republican pre-Trump area policy position as early as 2014 to halt the rise of far left policies adopted by the Obama administration. Biden will run quickly afoul of the Republicans, in particularly if now president Biden pushes for the far left agendas.

Trump was likely was the most controversial president in U.S. history, but Trump was a product of the Democrats. The vote for Trump was a vote against Hillary and what the Democrats represent. And the vote for Biden was a vote against Trump and the hate by the liberal elites. This can be seen in the recent polls.

74% of Americans belief the second impeachment aims to ensure Donald J. Trump can never run for elections in 2024. But the purges by the Democrats will only play into the hands of extremists on both sides. The democratic rhetoric is harmful to the Democrats and democracy. The far left online site Its going down remarked that the conflict is an interplay between insurgent far-Rightists and forces within the State itself.

At the same time, after a far-left wave of unrests, destruction of public assets, a wave of murders and shooting, the political failures by the Democratic mayors towards the police was seen as a betrayal and double standard by many who are not necessarily radicalized or favor the Trump policies. Like so often in society one vote for one side does not necessarily mean loyalty to the party or ideology.

And to make a point from the corners of the moderate, even liberal right the far left extremists, the Black Block/Antifa were given, until today, the free reign by the political elites.

A cold, sober warning at this point must be issued to everyone who thinks the January 6th riots in the U.S. Capitol is solely to be blamed only on the minority of Trump supporters is failing to understand what far-left monster has been created. Ostracizing the Republican base will only strengthen the cause of the Trump hard core. After all 76 million American voted for Trump. The riot is the result of the imperial elites alienated the American public.

The fears of the incoming administration is quickly picked up by the echo-chambers. The Biden administration stacked with former Obama, and Clintonian followers are on the cusp of causing deep, and possible permanent ruptures in the American system. To repair this damage is no doubt the challenge for the Biden administration.

A common enemy

To no one surprise, both, the far left extremists and far right, view the Biden administration and the police as a shared adversary. Both view the Biden administration as illegit. And both sides understand the clandestine nature of subversive operation.

The Japan Times reported that for months, far-right extremists have been openly posting their threats on public sites. Now, wary of surveillance and amid a crackdown by social media, some are shifting their online communications to private chats or lesser known platforms that could make those threats harder to find.

On January 14, the far left extremists website “Its Going Down News“” wrote,

Three Way Fight comrades highlights the interplay between insurgent far-Rightists and forces within the State itself in the Capitol takeover.

Far-left extremists understand what is at stake clearly. It sees the opportunity to lash out against the “state”, the “system”. Far left extremists continuously said that Trump is only a stage, and Biden is part of the elite capitalist system.

From the far-left perspective the Biden/Harris presidency is no different than the Trump administration.

Whereas the Trump administration was the catalyst for unrests, the incoming Democratic Biden administration is viewed as a continuation of the struggle.

The FBI received nearly 100,000 “digital media tips” about potential unrest related to the election and Biden’s inauguration, an official told reporters on Tuesday, and has pleaded for more information from the American public.

The far-left understands the role of the media. It writes,

It’s also important to remember that the media (including social media) is 100% image driven. A photo of a militia dude sitting in the Speaker’s chair will always go farther than a cop getting beaten to death with a fire extinguisher that wasn’t caught on camera.

Both, the far right militias, and para-whatever groups are widespread throughout the United States, however exact numbers are hard to come by with the far-right are less cohesive than the globalized Black Block/Antifa movement operating in Europe, Canada and Asia. Antifa on the other hand, the BLM and far left political machinery is well organized, concealed and vertically and horizontally integrated. Its propaganda machine is in comparison to the far right excessively successful.

Groups the BLM militia called colorful names such as “Not F***ing Around Coalition” (NFAC), the PNW Youth Liberation Front, Socialists of America, The Socialist Rifle Association and a gaggle of factions including the eco-green extremists, such as the Earth Liberation Front bringing structured training and education to the battle honed over decades of fighting the capitalist machine.

The far left organize fund raisers for gun ranges, recruit and continue to build the infrastructure to continue the revolution.

Some more bizarre rants suggests the formation of a New Black Nation. Its activists are direct descendants of the Black Panther, now called, surprise, the New Black Panther.

NFAC's leader Grand Master Jay describing how he will build his black ethnostate inside the United States.

boasting they are all ex-military extremely disciplined & experts shooters..gonna end really bad for these guys.. pic.twitter.com/FKPCT8pRRC — Veritas News Feed (@veritasnewsfeed) July 5, 2020

In contrast the far-right are predictable, poorly structured, are not politically supported and isolated. In the majority they are gun waving, Hawaii wearing t-shirt boys, which are nevertheless armed and dangerous.

The far left extremists are well organized. They are political supported, understand political subversion and actively build for decades stock in organization, membership and networks.

And here is number 14. pic.twitter.com/r2yw6jnVOx — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) November 7, 2020

Transnational Threats

The far-left such as the Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the Youth Liberation Front (YLF) and its many aliases, factions, cells, and groups conceal the extends of the growing number of far-left groups challenging the incoming Biden administration and operating beyond the shores of the United States.

Again, in the the current political climate U.S. law enforcement had a clear understanding of the forces at work and taking an aggressive actions against the left would be as popular as taking on the Nazis in 1933 before Hitler becomes Chancellor of the Reich. The result, in the true traditions of a politicized law enforcement community, like seen in Portland and other cities and at the federal level the best thing is to do… nothing and to wait.

As seen in Hong Kong, Indonesia, France and in the United States the Marxist threat is not taken seriously. It is also not understood. Marxism, far left and fringe movement are not career promotions track in intelligence and law enforcement. Nobody teaches far-left contemporary politics and talking about Marx is a dead end. Nothing further can be from the truth.

Support for the far left cause is very well taught in colleges and universities in the U.K and the United States. Ferment with rabid anti-capitalist slogans the base for the 2019/2020 unrests were long time ago promoted.

But this is all not new. Politically it is easier to chase a guy sitting on Nancy Pelosi’s chair than accepting Antifa exists. The nexus to historical examples, agents, network and the money trail provides ample examples to connect the dot. This applies for the far right and the far left extremists.

With both groups are sufficiently radicalized the signs of the coming storm are obvious. The threat can be articulated, the dots are present and staring us in the face. The warnings are issued.

The killing a U.S. Airforce veteran at the U.S. capitol and the killing Floyd George could polarize the movement on the far-right. As it was with the far-left and BLM, the far right feels the pinch by the incoming administration. Fake News, misinformation, plays a role in the continuous agitation. In particularly the deplatforming of a sitting president by a private tech company is a violation of the First Amendment and will be unifying moderates that see the argument of the far right as a self fulfilling prophecy.

A recent poll suggests 74% of Americans feel that the tech-companies hold too much power. If they can deplatform the president they can do so against ordinary Americans.

That has pushed some users to more private platforms such as Telegram, the Dubai-based messaging app, and lesser-known social media sites like MeWe.

U.S. downloads of Telegram from Apple’s App Store and from Google Play rose to 1.2 million in the week after the Capitol assault, a 259% increase over the previous week, according to Sensor Tower, a data analytics firm. Roughly 829,000 U.S. users downloaded MeWe in the week after the attack, a 697% increase, the firm found.

The same percentage express the opinion that the Democrats continue to attack the president will further deepen the divide among American voters. The polls provide the salient point to explain the polarization of today.

The Revolutionary Abolitionist Front (RAF) stands out for being a word play on the Red Army Faction, the grandfather of all far-left extremist groups in Germany. The BLM has offices in the UK, Australia and Asia alike, mainly operating in India, but increasingly building networks in Asia to expand the struggle.

The BLM leadership consists of self-declared Marxists. One of its members is a former convicted M-19 terrorist of the only ever known all-female terror group. The strategic vision of the BLM is to promote its cause to be global. The linkages to Hong Kong, the Philippines, and the militant NGO scene grows and oscillates as and when opportune. So does the violence which is seen to serve the means of the revolution.

The Anarchist press is worthwhile reading. It provides current understanding of where has the violence started. The internet is full of the vitriol rage against the state, the police and the “fascists”. So is the recruiting, the copy cat action of the far-left extremists Affinity Groups in the east. The Biden administration will face off quickly with the children of the revolution.

Within hours of the Biden inauguration the first signs of groups are unifying surfaced finding the common ground. Gun control.

And the outcome is uncertain as an overly aggressive reaction against the right will further provide the recruitment tool for the extremists militias, white supremacist’s, and yesteryear nihilists.

What this means is that instead of just understanding this as a right-wing assault on “democracy,” it needs to be understood as both internal and the so-called democracy while simultaneously having elements that are insurgent and anti-state are the new reality.

The far-left extremist factions will continue violent actions regardless of the U.S. presidential election and transfer or power.

The Beginning of new Revolutions?

In Asia for example, in early December 2020, the global commencement of campaigns against the “4th & 5th Industrial Revolutions”, destruction of CCTV installations in Kalimantan by the “Maverick Cell-FAI” are simple illustration of a growing number of networks and cell structures sprung up in Asia and are part of the Global Action Network. Arson and destruction of assets continue daily. The aim is to create a system collapse scenario as almost successfully achieved in Hong Kong.

Extremists will flood Asia or submerge in the murky depths of the direct-action NGOs, some with return to continue to fight on the sides of the Kurds, many will form cells and structures in the United States. Others will provide the nucleus, as seen in Hong Kong, to develop in covert fashion. The arrest of a former YPG fighter attempting to assassinate Trump is one of many such plots.

Daniel Baker from Florida was arrested for plans to assassinate Trump. In 2017, he joined the People’s Protection Units (YPG), a group fighting in Syria against ISIS and the Turkish government. He claimed on social media that he was a trained sniper for the YPG, and he can be seen in a documentary film fighting ISIS and Turkish militants. YPG is a sub-affiliate of the Kurdistan’s Working Party (PKK), which is designated by the United States government as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The far-left extremists, anarchists and Marxist groups view America in 2021 as a three-way- fight between “comrades” continuance the struggle, the interplay between insurgent far-right extremists and forces within the State itself in the Capitol takeover.

The German government and this author continuously warned of a potential inflection point is emerging which provides the jihadists a springboard to regain credibility of not fighting the state but the far left.

The growing number of a “Three-way”, far-left versus far-right versus the-state, or a “Four-way”, the far-left versus far-right, the jihadists versus the-state, violence is yet to emerge, but the signs are present. The far-left group follow the Blanquist theorem of seeking power first by violent means and let the revolution sort out the post-mortem once successful. It is a continuation of the far-left Marxist revivalist struggle. The far-right are only the useful idiots for the revivalist far-left extremists.

Far-left extremists and anarchist in Asia benefitting from the revival of the global far-left extremism fad. Although rooted in the history of communism in Asia, the long forgotten and ignored new far-left extremists, anarchists and Marxist landscape is alive and well.

We can differentiate between the eco-radicals and leftist civil society groups, anarchists, and the far-left extremists’ factions such as the Black Block/Antifa, the Nuclei of Fire and its direct action cells in Hong Kong established in 2013/14, the Anarkis Otonome, the Indonesian Autonome Anarchists, a copy of the German forerunner of the Autonomes, the far-left extremists cousin the Red Army Faction of the Baader Meinhof gang, or the Maverick Cell-FAI/Federation Anarchist International making their debut appearance in November 2020.

In October 2020, the FAI global sites took responsibility for arson attacks against police, public transports and banks conducted by the Anger Units. Both, the Black Cross cells are building prisoner resistance support structures and the Conspiracy of Cells of Fire (CCF) carry out actions titled Nemesis Action in the past years. These cells are modelled after their European cousins.

The Anti-Fascist Front on International Solidarity is an Antifa front in Bandung. Cells sprung up in Makassar, Surabaya, Medan, Yogyakarta, Jakarta to name a few. Slogans such as ACAB (All Cops Are Bastards) or 1312 code for ACAB are Black Block and Anarchist signaling the growing trend of increasing voices of underlining discontent for the police forces in the region.

For example, in Hong Kong or Indonesia the deep-rooted corruption has given broad public support for the far-left extremists. Seven groups terror cells were named by the Hong Kong Police nicknamed by far-left extremists “black dogs”.

In Hong Kong alone in 2020, police handled nearly 190 explosive cases, after the PolyU siege, the massive amount of over 3,000 incendiary, IED and Molotov cocktails were cleared. In Indonesia, the sheer volume of homemade explosive manufacturing has reached tonnages rather than kilograms. Arson, and destruction are the preferred methods of the far-left extremists’ groups, but so are more sinister plots with shooting peaceful demonstrators with guns used by the police to blame the violence on the police. This trend will continue.

Extra-judicial arrests, trials without charges or artificially and false reports, police brutality are festering and repeated express rage like the 1998 riots. Police corruption is rampant.

In Hong Kong, the far-left extremists and the riots in Jakarta were closely watched by the far left and extremist factions in the region and beyond. The Hong Kong Police Force has until today not recovered from the riots in the financial capital in 2019/2020.

In Indonesia, the overly aggressive police action, and lack of reform, namely rooting out corruption in the police, is destroying the reputation and the decades of counter terror successes. Radical justice in Bollywood was one of the entrance reasons for Black Lives Matter (BLM) capturing a foothold in India. Mired in corruption the Gallup poll shows eight out of ten Indonesians are extorted by police and other officials. This is the oxygen the far-left extremists and jihadist groups need to regain the moral high ground.

The eradication of police and judicial corruption must be a priority to avoid a repeat of Bali or a Hong Kong. The far-left extremists are evolving. So do jihadists group. In search of a new enemy these extremists forces could join loose coalitions to target a common enemy, the police. Yet to emerge as one of the scenarios new forms of extremism emerge over the horizon.

Without doubt, one thing can be said for certain. The new U.S. president will unlikely heal the nation. On the contrary the far left extremists jinni is out of the bottle and we will see a flurry of new and unknown and not so unknown revivalists of far right and far left extremists surfacing in Biden area.