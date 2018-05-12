Two more terrorist suspects shot dead after Mako Brimob riot

Police have shot to death two suspected terrorists who were among four people traveling from Bandung to the Mobile Brigade headquarters (Mako Brimob) area in Depok, West Java, on Thursday morning to “help the rioting prisoners”.

The four had arrived at Tambun Station, Bekasi, West Java at 1:35 a.m. and were arrested because police had received information that they were heading toward Mako Brimob, said National Police spokesperson Insp. Gen. Setyo Wasisto.

“At 5:30 a.m., two of the four tried to strangle the police officers who were taking them to Jakarta for questioning. The two tried to escape and their handcuffs were almost off,” he went on. The two, identified as JG and RA, also reportedly tried to wrestle the weapons away from police officers.

The police shot them and took them to a police hospital. JG died before receiving any treatment while RA died in the hospital, police said. The other two were identified as AM, 38, from Tasikmalaya, West Java and RA, 41, from Ciamis, West Java.

“They were from the group Ansharut Daulah Bandung. They were going to Mako Brimob to help the terrorist convicts in the riot [on Tuesday to Wednesday],” National Police spokesperson Insp. Gen. Setyo Wasisto said in a press conference on Friday.

The police confiscated five sharp weapons, 35 bullets (9 mm), 25 nails (for bullets), two slingshots, three bows, 28 bullets for air rifles and 65 bullets for slingshots.

Setyo said terrorist groups in other places in Indonesia that had been monitoring the detention center in Mako Brimob, had traveled to Depok via Jakarta. The police warned of other terrorist groups monitoring the situation near Mako Brimob to kill police officers.

Earlier, police officer Brig. Marhum Prencje was stabbed to death on Thursday night by a terrorist suspect who was also shot to death. (evi)