Two injured as blasts rock Pattani

Yaring district chief Adul Meensen sustained minor injuries while inspecting a bomb scene in his area. The other victim was identified as Somjin Suebpradit, a 57-year-old local woman.

The district saw two explosions, one in front of the Yaring School and the other at a nearby intersection. Two bombs exploded in Yarang district and two blasts hit Sai Buri district. Officials were successful in defusing bombs at two spots in Sai Buri.