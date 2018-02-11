Two injured as blasts rock Pattani

Two people were injured, including the Yaring district chief, as several bomb attacks hit Pattani province on Sunday morning.

Yaring district chief Adul Meensen sustained minor injuries while inspecting a bomb scene in his area. The other victim was identified as Somjin Suebpradit, a 57-year-old local woman.

The district saw two explosions, one in front of the Yaring School and the other at a nearby intersection. Two bombs exploded in Yarang district and two blasts hit Sai Buri district. Officials were successful in defusing bombs at two spots in Sai Buri.

