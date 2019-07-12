The accusation by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration that Chinese tech giant Huawei threatens national security is based on “innuendo and assumption” rather than facts, a leading economist said on Thursday.

Amid escalating trade tensions with China, Washington had alleged that Huawei products could be used by Beijing for espionage and proceeded to place the company on a blacklist that restricts its business dealings with American firms. It later loosened that stance for transactions that don’t pose national security risk. Huawei said it would never hand over data to China’s government, but a recent paper appeared to reveal deeper links between the company and the Chinese military.

Still, Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University, said the Trump administration has not been convincing in its allegations that Huawei is a threat. “The U.S. has not made a case against Huawei on national security grounds in any way whatsoever, there’s a lot of innuendo and assumption that’s been made, which is pretty consistent with the entire case that the U.S. has made on the Section 301 allegations against China, ” he told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”