Washington (25/1-33.33). Pelosi’s politics of retribution. The hatred political death of a president. Or is it not?

But Washington will never be the same, the Washington Times wrote. The majority of Americans tend to agree.

The collective Democratic cabal of Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff and many others of the elites including Republicans fail to comprehend that Donald J. Trump was the product of the hubris of the Democrats.

Trump was a product of the majority of Americans did not feel the Democratic Party represented the interests of the average American. Remember the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with Obama ostracizing then citizen Trump?

The condescending expressions of everyone who is not for “them”, the Democrats, are despicable, hicks from the hills struck a cord in most homes. And now the Biden administration does it again. The Climate Accords, overly representation to appease race instead of skills, is seeding a new undercurrent.

The purges, with suggestion of re-programming Trump voters or lists of political opponents is scarily similar to Stalin’s 1930 or Hitler’s rise to power or China today.

Obama’s reference to what was going on in secret at the time, pans for a raid to take out Osama bin Laden, with U.S. intelligence having been tipped to his whereabouts in Pakistan, backfired. Then president Obama thought he was clever, thought Donald J. Trump could take a joke and the cover was maintained. The raid went well.

But Obama created another domestic firestorm playing into the hands of the miffed growing dissent against president Obama and the Democrats. Obama writes that he went to the dinner that night, “my face fixed in an accommodating smile, as I quietly balanced on a mental high wire, my thoughts thousands of miles away.”

It nevertheless gave birth to the presidency of Donald J. Trump.

Fast forward, after deep hated divisions towards Donald J. Trump we are now facing Obama cabinet 2.0. Only eights years older. Nancy Pelosi hate for the former president is in the open.

Her pedestal in the U.S. Capitol rocked by calls for taking back the “peoples house” by a group of militant right wingers. One can argue what is the right political tone for dissent, however if a large group of citizens storms your parliament anywhere on the planet the Democrats must recognize that not all is in order.

A veteran shot by a black officer, four others died. Tragically, unnecessary and completely avoidable. But what if the table was turned. If it was a black activists shot by a white police officer the Capitol would have been burned to the ground. In the meantime, far left rioters, as predicted, do not accept the presidency of Joe Biden continue their insurrection.

If one like to draw comparisons the U.S. today look at the waning days of the Soviet Union. The Politburo looks like the U.S. congressional leadership 2021. Warmed over socialist, radicals who pursue right out of the starting block policies that gotten Trump elected in to the high office in the first place.

The U.S. leadership lacks inspiration or innovation. Our politicians are colorless and idealess. Social media companies use the constitutional rights at will. And no-one says a thing. Like it or not, citizen Trump has as much rights to free speech as citizen Anarchist and citizen Hawaii shirt moron. Lose this and the United States turns into what their enemies wanted. Another tin-pot dictatorship.

The only thing left for Pelosi is hate for Trump returning to politics. And although a rerun of Trump 2.0 is less likely, they more the Democrats vilify the right and Donald Trump the more people will want him back.

For the Republican this is a perfect position while dealing with the Democrats. Work with us or we unleash the swamp monster once more.

The withdrawal from the Paris climate accords were Republican consensus long before Trump stepped on the stage. So is Obama care and many other policy changes that had their origins not in Trump administration but as early as 2014.

And the former President Donald Trump now citizen Trump? He leaves office today the very same man who swore the oath of office four years ago. He leaves the very same man who launched his campaign for the presidency over five years ago.

Let’s pause for a moment. We have no new war. For the moment but the Democrat surely can change that, lets hope they do not start one. One question gets lost in the political mud slinging contest.

Why would a guy on his height of his power, a multi-billionaire take up a job that clearly has not benefitted him, or his family? One reason was to show everyone he has what it takes. And so he did. To the disgust, and hatred of the political elites.

He drove a hard bargain. Jerusalem is recognized, but Biden on day one said already things will change. North Korea is contained, against all the nay-sayers, China is challenged. Domestically, the wall was built. And troops were withdrawn.

Funny enough the Europeans already pointed out that nothing will change for them after Trump is gone. So much for change. It is true he has been denied a second term. For now. But they also stole his first term from him.

In a town where everybody gets a honeymoon, Mr. Trump was not even allowed to work one single day without the constant onslaught of distraction. Of course Trump was a political novice. Mussolini like posture he is the product of the hard-nosed New Yorker financial scene. But he never said he is a politician.

And the American voters did not want him to be. But no doubt he made deadly management mistakes. But Trump is a Maverick, who broke with George Washington and hung Andrew Jackson into the office.

From his first moment in office, they threw everything they had at him. They made up lies. They launched fake inquiries. Dispatched the most powerful espionage apparatus on the planet against him. They turned the entire bureaucracy — including the military — against him.

Even a global pandemic was unloosed against him in the middle of his reelection campaign. Remember Jane “Hanoi” Fonda who said Covid-19 was the Gods gift to the left leading the win the election for the Democrats?

An antiwar activist, she visited North Vietnam in 1972, where she was photographed sitting on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot at American planes, which earned her the nickname “Hanoi Jane” and resulted in getting temporarily blacklisted from Hollywood. But she later went on to star in more movies, including “On Golden Pond” and “The China Syndrome.”

They undermined every democratic institution and strained every constitutional safeguard in an attempt to destroy him.

Yet he emerged, still standing tall.

At the top step of a departing Marine One on the White House South Lawn on Wednesday, Mr. Trump turned to back to wave. He offered no “peace” sign, nor a “victory” sign. But a clenched fist.

“We will be back,” he declared.

He leaves town unbowed and unbroken. He blew out of town much the same way he blew in.

His way.

In one final shock to all the people who never understood Mr. Trump (or the 75 million Americans who supported him), he declined to attend his successor’s inauguration. Cue the fits of sputtering rage.

He, like his idol Jackson, broke with traditions of the elites. The same elites who talked tough but never acted tough. One thing will be for certain. The more the Pelosi cabal vilifies Trump the more supporter he will garner. Not the crazies in Hawaii shirts but the moderates.

Truly, Mr. Trump is the only honest one of the whole bunch — the only one who is not kidding; the only serious person in Washington. But Trump had his flaws. He operated the U.S. government like any other chaotic U.S. company. Snap decision, firing left right and center, and pretty much alienating everyone along the way.

No doubt, Trump the president missed the CEO beat. He is not the ultimate power but that’s why he is dangerous to the elites because it drains their swamp. Pelosi is a dangerous erratic has been politician who now leads the purges the right winger warned about in a self-fulfilling prophecy.

If we hope for stability we might be surprised to learn that on the surface calm will be restored. Resistance will be broken and hence conservatives will wait and see. Trump has damaged the Republicans at their core.

He challenged the Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and the core of the old guard. Yet, a leader will emerge. But don’t count the Trump name out of the equation. They are part of the elite. A new bred of challengers and that’s why the Pelosi wing goes after the ‘insurrectionists’.

Strangely the far left extremists gotten away so far. Let’s see when the first revolutionary bomb goes off what will be Pelosi’s excuse?

Trump didn’t attend Wednesday’s festivities because it would have been a lie — much like everything in Washington.

It was the same shocking outrage Mr. Trump sparked four years ago when he delivered his inaugural address and told the assembled crowd that — yes, indeed — he meant every word of his campaign and intended to make good on every promise he had made.

Washington…..Melted.…Down.

And from that moment on, they never recovered from their visceral hatred of Donald J. Trump. Trump didn’t drain the swamp. Now Biden may drown him in it. He made the point on inauguration day. And the leftist crowd went in a frenzy.

That uncontrollable hatred unified a fatally fractured Democratic Party behind Washington’s perfect bride, President Joseph R. Biden. If crowd sizes during his presidential campaign are any measure, regular American voters were not nearly as enthused over Mr. Biden as were Democrats in Washington were.

So it is worth noting that the inaugural crowd gathered for President Trump four years ago was — literally — thousands of times larger than the crowd gathered for Mr. Biden on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden’s only mandate — if he has one at all — is to be nicer than Mr. Trump (and less newsworthy).

He offered calls of “unity” in his inaugural address — before careening into a hateful message about all the “white supremacists” and “racists” and “homegrown terrorists” destroying our country today.

I guess that tells you all you need to know about the people Mr. Biden hangs around with. They are, after all, Democrats.

Talk about “American carnage.”

Waiting for Mr. Biden to speak, cameras caught House Republican Whip Steve Scalise walking through the “crypt” of the Capitol beneath the Rotunda. He walked with a noticeable limp — the result of an assassination attempt by a crazed gunman inspired and incited to violence by Democrats and the media.

Part of Mr. Biden’s “unity” campaign, apparently, is to convict Mr. Trump in an impeachment trial. That’s right, convict Mr. Trump, who already left office Wednesday.

That’s because this fake impeachment — just like the last fake impeachment — has nothing to do with removing a supposedly dangerous man from office. It has everything to do with maligning a political enemy.

Never before have they feared Mr. Trump more than they do right now. They fear him and his return so much that, instead of addressing any of the real problems facing the country today, they would rather pursue another fake impeachment trial to bar his supporters from ever electing him again to any federal office.

“We will be back,” Mr. Trump said. Yet it’s like he never left.