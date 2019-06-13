U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he received a “beautiful” letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as denuclearization talks between the two countries remain at an impasse.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he and Kim “have a very good relationship” and added another meeting with Kim could take place.

Trump predicted there would be positive developments with North Korea but did not provide details.

Talks to denuclearize the Korean peninsula have been at a standstill since the second face-to-face summit between the two leaders suddenly ended earlier this year.

Pyongyang has since resumed testing of short-range missiles, raising questions among U.S. allies about whether Kim is interested in reviving the talks.

The missile tests violated a United Nations Security Council resolution, according to U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton and U.S. allies. Trump, however, has said he is not concerned about them.

U.S. intelligence agencies believe Kim has no intention of giving up its nuclear weapons.

Trump is scheduled to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, later this month.