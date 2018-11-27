Trade Ministry signs MoU with Algeria

Director General of National Export Development of the Ministry of Trade, Arlinda and her Algerian counterpart, Director General of the National Agency for Foreign Trade Promotion (ALGEX), Chiti Chafik, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on promoting exports between the two countries in Algiers on Nov. 22 during the Indonesian trade mission to Algeria.

The MoU is expected to be a stepping-stone for improving access to Indonesian products in African markets, especially Algeria.

Arlinda expressed hope that the MoU would help kick-start efforts to enhance Indonesia-Algeria trade ties.

“Both countries will attempt to promote and develop exports between Indonesia and Algeria, such as through exchanging information on economy and trade,” she said.

As the initial step to implementing the three-year agreement, information sharing will allow the two countries to gain better understanding of each other and in turn benefit both countries, whose export products complement, rather than compete with, each other.

Chafik regarded Indonesia as an important trading partner to Algeria, and also appreciated Arlinda’s initiative to establish the agreement.