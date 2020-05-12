Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he is ashamed many Malays wrongly believe that DAP will eventually “destroy” the majority community if the party had continued to remain in the Malaysian government. The Langkawi MP said DAP will never destroy the Malays, as they would instead be destroyed if they choose crooks as their leaders.

“I am embarrassed. Truly embarrassed. So there are indeed Malays who are so afraid of DAP to the extent of them willingly betraying the people’s mandate given to them,” he said in his latest blog post.

Pointing out that Malays do in fact have weaknesses, Dr Mahathir claimed the community is not very shrewd in business, along with many of them from an impoverished background, and involved in various criminal activities such as bribery and drugs.

“But are the Malays so truly weak to the point of letting a political party annihilate them?” Dr Mahathir asked.

Dr Mahathir said the Malays formed a Malay party to fight for the rights of the Malays which it succeeded in defeating the British, achieve independence and rebuild the country to become the “Asian Tiger”.

“The party never lost before. But it did on May 9, 2018. Why? Because this party obtained a swindler as its leader. I do not need to repeat what this crooked leader did. From a respectable country to a kleptocracy ruled by thieves,” he said, referring to Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

For this reason alone, Dr Mahathir without mincing his words, said the party was destroyed as its members were ready to be bribed and therefore never prioritised the struggle of the Malays.

“So begins the bombardment against these Malays to be fearful of DAP. Malays and Malay leaders who bravely fought the British, major superpowers like the World Bank are now afraid of DAP. Afraid of Guan Eng,” he said, referring to his former finance minister Lim Guan Eng.

“Where did these cowards come. Who they want to receive protection from? From Najib? From the Malay-Islam crooked leadership?” he asked.

Dr Mahathir further recounted how some had claimed even though Najib is facing criminal charges in court, he is still a Malay.

“When he led, did he protect the Malays? He lost because he protected the Malays?” Dr Mahathir asked after stating that young Malays in the past had gone against the British without fear and whether those who seeked protection from Najib have turned into cowards.

Dr Mahathir had earlier recount an anecdote of how Malaysia was once colonised by the British despite many of the independent Malay states during the colonisation era refusing to submit to British rule. He said after the British returned after World War Two to truly make Malaya theirs through the establishment of the Malayan Union.

“The British thought it was easy to seize the Malay states like they did to Palestine to be given to Israel. Their attempts to seize the Malays states to break the Malays apart were futile, futile because the Malays opposed.”

“Maybe now they are coward Malays. But the Malays of the past were brave. Following the rejection of the Malayan Union, the Malays demanded independence in 1957. Two years later, the British granted us independence,” he said.

Dr Mahathir’s post came amid rumours that he would be sacked from the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia that he helped founded, and the cooperation with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to oppose the Perikatan Nasional government.