Theresa May has urged MPs to back her Brexit deal, saying that passing it into law will allow the UK to “turn a corner” and put a disruptive period of political turmoil behind it.

The Prime Minister used her New Year message to put pressure on politicians to support her Withdrawal Agreement when it is put before the Commons.

She said while the 2016 referendum was “divisive” there was a chance to make 2019 “the year we put our differences aside and move forward together”.

In her video message, she said: “New Year is a time to look ahead and in 2019 the UK will start a new chapter.

“The Brexit deal I have negotiated delivers on the vote of the British people and in the next few weeks MPs will have an important decision to make.

“If Parliament backs a deal, Britain can turn a corner.”