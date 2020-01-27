“After that, many church members wanted to offer a helping hand by sending us materials, hoping we would transfer it to Hong Kong.”

Equipment worth about US$530,000 (HK$4.1 million) including gas masks, helmets, air filters, ice packs and alcohol wipes has been gathered by the church. At its peak, it collected 800 helmets in a single week. Some of that has been distributed by the church itself while the rest has been sent to Hong Kong through different channels.

The church has also offered humanitarian assistance to 200 protesters who have fled to Taiwan, including a couple whose story has touched Kong. Fearing arrest and needing a break from the chaos in Hong Kong, they visited the self-ruled island twice, Kong recalled.

“We promised to keep in touch and have dinner with them when they are back in Taipei, but we lost contact with them soon after they returned to Hong Kong,” said the 61-year-old volunteer, who believes they were arrested. “They are just kids in their 20s. As a father, it is so heartbreaking to see them fighting so hard for their future and ideas they believe in.”

What started as vehement opposition to proposed changes to Hong Kong’s extradition laws in June, has morphed into a wider anti-government movement focused on democratic reforms and police accountability.

Hong Kong’s protests have boosted the popularity of Tsai, head of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who used the unrest as a cautionary tale for the self-ruled island against encroachment from mainland China.