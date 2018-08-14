The sensation of Sandiaga Uno

The 2019 presidential election event will certainly not be full of surprises. The seconds of thrilling actually occur in the process of forming a partner who will compete in the arena. The public witnessed, with the various possible scenarios that emerged, finally the 2019 presidential election was followed by only two candidate pairs. Joko Widodo as incumbent in pair with K.H. Ma’ruf Amin, the Chairperson of the MUI, “fought” Prabowo Subianto who would be duet with the Deputy Governor of DKI Jakarta, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno.

Among the many surprises, Sandiaga’s progress was the most shocking. Almost two weeks Prabowo was projected to be paired with other more famous names, starting from Ustadz Abdul Shomad, Zulkifli Hasan, Ahmad Heryawan, Salim Segaf Al-Jufri, to Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono.

Prabowo was once predicted to be not going forward as a presidential candidate as a result of bargaining for a fierce position with his supporting parties. Prabowo’s name was sunk by Gatot Nurmantyo, Jusuf Kalla, to Anies Baswedan. However, at the deadline for registration, the public was shocked by the rise of Sandi’s name, who reportedly submitted a resignation letter as the deputy governor of DKI Jakarta just a moment before.

Is it so mysterious and sophisticated that the deceptive drama setting? Actually it’s not too perfect either. Before deciding to advance as a vice presidential candidate (vice president) accompanying Prabowo, there was an interesting incident that strengthened the alleged progress of Sandi. None other than the action of pushing the stock of Tempo media companies in private placement for hundreds of billions of shares for a 5% share.

Although the executor is a Fintech company named Paytren, the public has understood that the company boss is the famous preacher Yusuf Mansyur who has long been known to the public as a strong friend of Sandi.

Complex Process?

Is that like that? Until now there has been no confirmation from related parties. However, questioning the tactics, Prabowo’s side looked so obvious that the figure of Sandi would be packaged millennial. He will be given an appendage as an answer to Indonesia’s need for talented young leaders, thin-minded, broad-minded, and far from primordialism, and most importantly a leader who had great wealth. This is to show the Indonesian public that young people with profiles like Sandi are the right ones to accompany Prabowo, which is predicted to be a lot of struggling with the people’s economy.

On the other hand, the Indonesian public is also expected to get negative information related to Sandi’s activities during his business, starting from controversial land swap cases, his name in the Panama Papers tax scandal, to his actions as a seasoned investment manager with many disputes many famous businessmen in the country.

And finally it’s true. Not yet finished breathing in declaring his candidacy, the attack on Password began. Circulating in the mass media and social media, he has given a dowry worth Rp 500 billion to Prabowo’s party supporters. The funding was alleged by the attacking parties as a form of gratitude that the parties had been unwilling not to force their candidates as Prabowo’s companions and participate in a cunning deception strategy.

Really like that? Until now there has been no official answer. However, national publics who have been educated look at the peculiarities. If it is true that there has been a practice of “money politics” in this pre-presidential decree process, why was the action unclear by the Financial Transaction Reporting and Analysis Centre (PPATK)?

This was possible because Sandiaga was still a deputy governor when the election process of the presidential candidate was going on. If there is a payment of Rp 500 billion in cash, do the accusing parties prove physically the existence of the money?

If it cannot be proven, this issue will be very counterproductive for the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin. This sensitive issue will potentially turn to attack so that it will raise similar questions by the public. Maybe, the party who did this was against Sandi.

After all, it is invisible that it will not be easy to bring together nine major political parties to support a partner known to the public that the country is not an individual who has extraordinary assets. Especially compared to the previous presidential election. At that time Jokowi was so confident that he was accompanied by Jusuf Kalla who was widely known as one of the richest people in Indonesia. It is very clear, Jusuf Kalla is not a comparable to Ma’ruf Amin in terms of ownership of wealth assets.

In this case, will he play the same role as Jusuf Kalla when accompanying Jokowi in the 2014 presidential election event? No one dared to make sure, but neither dared to argue. Although umulative wealth is not as big as Jusuf Kalla, with Mien Uno’s son’s activities in the world of investment, many estimate that he will not find it difficult to seek “loans” to finance the battle process in the 2019 presidential election.

Gustav Perdana