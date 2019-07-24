PRAMILA JAYAPAL, a congresswoman from Washington state, sees rapid change in American politics. Five years ago she was the first South Asian elected to her state legislature. In 2016 she made it to Congress, where she is now one of four Indian Americans, known collectively as the Samosa Caucus, in the House. Last month she became the first woman of South Asian descent to preside over the chamber. Across America, she says, “more and more South Asian faces are running and winning.”

Her successes cheer her great aunt, in Chennai, southern India. Ms Jayapal says her relative has much to gossip about over tea with a close friend in the city, the aunt of another American politician, Kamala Harris. The senator, whose mother migrated to California from Chennai, rarely talks up the Indian side of her family while campaigning. But as a front-runner in the race for the Democratic nomination, she is undoubtedly spurring others of Indian descent to turn to politics. (The prominence of Nikki Haley—a Republican former governor of Punjabi descent, who served until last year as America’s ambassador to the UN—also fuels interest.)

Source : The Economist