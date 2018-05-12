‘The Lie Lama’ posters defame PM Modi in Delhi, cops launch lookout

New Delhi — On Thursday, Delhi streets were wrapped in black and white posters of Narendra Modi with a red text tagging him as ‘The Lie Lama’. Delhi Police has registered a complaint against the unidentified people and has initiated lookout.

The police have registered a case of vandalism and “confiscated” a poster in central Delhi’s Mandir Marg area. The case has been registered after the cops received complaints about the posters from several areas in central Delhi which fall under the New Delhi Municipal Council or NDMC besides Model Town and Moti Nagar.

The poster has also been widely shared on social media accusing him of making Fake promises to the people. On BJP’s objection and a police case, a major amount of posters have been taken down from the streets.

When will you stop this #Lies Modi ji ?

You can surely be termed as The Lie Lama pic.twitter.com/VWwrocIjVN — suman sengupta (@sumonseng) May 10, 2018