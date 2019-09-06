If you regularly backpack, this report by The Economist would pique your curiosity. The weekly magazine recently released its Safe Cities Index for 2019 and unsurprisingly, Tokyo sits at the top followed by Singapore, Osaka, Amsterdam, and Sydney. Singapore ranks the top for infrastructure and personal security. It’s number 2 for digital security and at the 8th spot for health.

The Economist’s Safe Cities Index 2019.

But what interested us were these Southeast Asian cities that were ranked lowest among 60 others worldwide based on 57 indicators comprising health security, digital security, infrastructure security, and personal security.

Yangon, Myanmar.

Image: GlobeSlice

Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, sits third from bottom at 58th. The city ranked the lowest in terms of digital security among all 60 cities and is below average for health, infrastructure, and personal security.

Jakarta, Indonesia.

IMAGE: Indonesia Expat

Despite faring well for health, infrastructure, and personal security, the capital of Indonesia however did not do well for the digital security category. Overall, Jakarta sits at the 53rd spot.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

IMAGE: Hostel World

Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City surprised us. It tied overall with Bangkok at the 47th spot due to its ability to provide better personal security. However, just like Jakarta and Yangon, it scored terribly for digital security.

Bangkok, Thailand.

Image: The Independent

Thailand’s capital tied at the 47th spot together with Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City. While Bangkok fared better than the rest above in terms of digital security, it ranked low for the three other categories.

Manila, The Philippines.

Image: Flickr

Manila scored better than for its personal security. However, due to its inability to provide better health security, the report ranks the Philippines’ capital at 43.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Image: Finding Beyond

Sitting at the 35 spot, the Malaysian capital fares better for digital and personal security. Kuala Lumpur also tied with Chile’s Santiago for health security and lacks digital security just like its counterparts above.

While we’re not saying that you should not visit these cities – you should – it helps to do your research on what you can expect in the event anything unfortunate happens. The Economist’s Safe Cities Index 2019 list in its entirety can be viewed here.