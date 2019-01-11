The Jakarta Post has welcomed 2019 with a significant achievement as World Desk reporter Agnes Anya was conferred the Adam Malik Award for Best Print Journalist.

Foreign Minister Retno L.P. Marsudi presented Agnes and five other winning journalists with the Adam Malik Award on Wednesday, before the annual Foreign Minister’s Press Briefing.

The Post’s solid coverage of international news was reflected in the nomination of another World Desk reporter, Dian Septiari, in the Best Print Journalist category.

The Foreign Ministry holds the annual award to recognize the media for their contribution in disseminating the country’s foreign policy accurately and informatively.

Born in 1917, Adam Malik started his career as a journalist and was a leader of the independence movement. He was also foreign minister in 1966-1978 and vice president in 1978-1983.

Other Adam Malik Award winners include: Kompas daily for Best Newspaper, public broadcaster TVRI for Best TV Station, public broadcaster RRI Pro 3 for Best Radio Station, Antaranews.com for Best Online News, and CNNIndonesia.com reporter Riva Dessthania Suastha for Best Online Journalist.

On Monday evening, The Jakarta Post reporter Safrin La Batu received Special Recognition for Sustainability in Journalism Award from Singapore’s Global Initiatives.

The award is part of the organization’s Sustainable Business Awards, an annual award that is held in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The Sustainable Business Awards Indonesia is supported by partners PricewaterhouseCoopers Indonesia, CNBC Indonesia, the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), the Indonesia Business Council for Sustainable Development (IBCSD), Control Union, Indonesia Business Coalition for Women Empowerment (IBCWE) and the Kigali Cooling Efficiency Program (K-CEP).