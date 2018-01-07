The highest paying jobs in Indonesia revealed

Indonesia’s continued economic growth has driven robust recruitment activity in 2017, according to recruitment firm Roberts Walters in its latest annual survey, as it predicts strong demand in 2018 for talent across all sectors apart from oil, gas and mining.

The survey, which looked at the job market in the Southeast Asian region, shared optimistic predictions for 2018 by suggesting that the region’s economic outlook, ongoing digitalization and steady market expansion are set to drive salary growth.

“From our side, the average salary in Indonesia is approximately the second or third-highest in the region for skilled workers. So, Singapore is number one and then it will mix between Malaysia and here,” Rob Bryson, Robert Walters Indonesia country manager, told reporters in Jakarta during the recent survey launch.

Working across several fields, Robert Walters had included in its latest annual survey salary predictions in Indonesia for 2018, with sales and marketing obtaining some of the highest numbers across various roles. The annual salary of a chief marketing officer could range from Rp 1.5 billion (US$111,450) to Rp 2.925 billion, a marketing director could see an annual income of around Rp 1.3 to Rp 2.34 billion, while a sales and marketing director could earn from Rp 1.3 billion to Rp 1.755 billion each year.

The accounting and finance field followed, with a chief financial officer getting an estimated Rp 1.6 billion to 2.6 billion, a finance director receiving anything within the range of Rp 1.2 billion to 1.6 billion and an internal audit director with approximately Rp 750 million to Rp 1.1 billion. In banking and financial services, an SVP in investment banking could get upwards of Rp 1.2 billion annually.

Legal is next, with senior positions obtaining the highest salary, with a company’s in-house legal director getting between Rp 1.5 billion and Rp 2.1 billion, a head of legal receiving an estimated Rp 1.4 billion to 1.7 billion, while a legal counsel’s salary falling between Rp 1 billion and 1.2 billion annually.

Senior roles across the supply chain and procurement field also see high numbers, with a procurement director’s annual income predicted to be in the range of Rp 1.25 to Rp 1.65 billion, GM procurement with Rp 800 million to Rp 1.2 billion and a customer service and logistics director’s annual salary estimated at around Rp 1.2 billion to Rp 1.7 billion.

The rapidly growing digitalization trend is also reflected in the high salaries within the information technology (IT) field, as a chief technology officer (CTO)/chief information officer’s (CIO) annual income is estimated to fall between Rp 900 million and Rp 1.6 billion. A head of IT is estimated to receive around Rp 650 million to Rp 1.3 billion yearly, while a program manager’s salary could range from Rp 550 million to Rp 1.2 billion.

Skilled workers in human resources (HR) with over 12 years of experience working in an HR business partner role in banking and financial services could receive over Rp 1.04 billion annually, while the same position in commerce and industry could get over Rp 975 million.