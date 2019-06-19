At this time every time we want to eat outside the house, not only the food menu is considered. The place and atmosphere of the restaurant is also examined whether it is good, clean, comfortable, or Instagramable? The latter is indeed as if it has become an opium of urban people. Social media is a means to exist, to see and be seen.

The Garden, a new restaurant at Pondok Indah Mall, South Jakarta offers a contemporary concept for dining in an atmosphere that deserves to be included in the Instagram application. Located on the ground floor Street Gallery area, this dining area stands out from other restaurants. Yes, this is because flowers fullfil the facade.

The food provided varies, from traditional Indonesian menus to international menus. The taste is good. However, dining time is limited to only 2 hours. But it does not mean that you must leave the table immediately after the two hours have passed. This policy is taken because many visitors want to feel the atmosphere of eating here.

The service is quite fast, the waiters are friendly, even willing to take photos of visitors who want to pose in various beautiful photo spots. When we just booked a table, they asked for our name and telephone number. After a day’s passing, they sent a thank you message of our visit. It’s an interesting and good gesture from them.

Some recommended food:

20 H Ultimate Short Ribs Steak

This steak has a large portion with thick ribs. It feels delicious and tender, of course, because it matches its name. Served with young corn and boiled potatoes. There are several choices of sauces and the level of cooked meat.

Wagyu Brisket Champion

This crispy Wagyu tastes good and is very tender, served with caramel sauce and salad. The portion is quite large.

The Wonder Duck Crispy Kecombrang

These two delicious tender pieces of duck are served with fluffy, savory and fragrant kecombrang rice. There are three choices of chili: red, green, and matah bali.

Heaven Smoked Sashimi Salmon With Wasabi Cream

Salmon served raw with wasabi cream sauce. It tastes very delicious.

Hot Pepes BBQ Style Baramundi

White snapper baked until tender like pepes (traditional Sundanese style). It tastes good and spicy.

Cheesy Grilled Lettuce Salad With Goma Dressing

Fresh lettuce leaves with a sprinkling of savory cheese and a typical Japanese sauce as the dressing.

Spicy Umami Mushroom

Fried enoki mushrooms, they taste spicy and yummy, according to the name umami which means savory and fun in Japanese.

There are still many other choices of food such as fried rice, fried noodles, rice noodles, pizza, lobster, crab, various satay, various types of curry, and a variety of chicken dishes. Likewise, with beverages and desserts that can be chosen to be enjoyed. Tea, coffee, milkshakes, soft drinks, sweet and fresh mocktails can be a choice of drink. For the snacks you can try honey boba toast, salted choco fondant, klepon cake, ice cream and panacotta young coconut ice.

So, if you want to eat delicious food in a mall with an atmosphere like in a park, you can visit this restaurant. Don’t forget to take pictures!

Photos: Dessy Savitri

ThePressWeek