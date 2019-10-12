Coordinating Minister for Political Law and Security (Menkopulhukam) Wiranto, was attacked by sharp weapons when visiting Mennes, Pandeglang, Banten on Thursday (10/10) afternoon. The perpetrator tried to stab Wiranto when he got out of the car. Mennes Police Chief, Dariyanto, swiftly pairs his body but a veiled woman stabbed Dariyanto in the back. The Mennes police chief and Wiranto’s aide were also victims of the reckless action of the unknown person.

The local police immediately arrested the assailant. The security forces secured a husband and wife who were suspected of being the perpetrators, but the perpetrators of the Wiranto attack were only one person. As a result of the attack, Wiranto suffered two stab wounds in the abdomen. Until now, Wiranto is still undergoing treatment at the Central Army Hospital (RSPAD) Gatot Soebroto, Central Jakarta.

President Joko Widodo ordered National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian to provide more security to state officials. This is done so that the same event also befalls other state officials.

Public Reaction

The public reaction also varied in response to the stabbing incident experienced by Wiranto. Not a few who questioned the performance of officials who were considered weak so that state officials could experience the incident. Intelligence performance was also questioned.

Syahril Alamsyah (SA), the perpetrators of the stabbing of Wiranto have been targeted and staked out by the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) since three months ago. Around May 2019, news emerged that there were attempts to kill state officials, including Wiranto. Somehow intelligence and officials worked, in fact Wiranto’s stabbing had happened.

Head of BIN, Budi Gunawan, ensured that SA had close links with Janaah Ansharut Daulah, Bekasi branch. He stated that BIN has been monitoring SA since three months ago. According to him, the perpetrators had moved from the city of Kediri, Bogor, to the Mennes. Even though it had been targeted, it could not just arrest because JAD was moving from small cells. That is why reports from the community were needed to minimize the occurrence of similar events.

When doing the actions the SA behaved as if he wanted to shake hands with Wiranto. But apparently he did not want to shake hands, but rather stabbed the former Chairman of the Hanura Party.

Deputy Speaker of the DPR from the Gerindra Faction said state officials such as Wiranto should have been escorted according to protocol. The police should thoroughly investigate the Wiranto case.

Instead of sympathizing, there are also those who consider that the stabbing case is only a setting, to divert the issue. But the fact is there are casualties and the stabbing occurred in a public place.

Police Must Investigate

The actions of the perpetrators are practically desperate. How not, he acted in a crowd of people and there are security forces on guard there. The wife was even determined to hurt the police chief who tried to protect the minister. This action is reckless and can be planned. Both actors have the guts that are big enough to do it.

But on the other hand, the performance of the security forces is also questionable. How could in the mass crowd of a minister, aide, and local police officials hit by sharp objects. Moreover, BIN has succeeded in identifying the perpetrators and targeting the perpetrators since three months ago.

The police version, the motives of the perpetrators is exposed to ISIS radicalism so that public officials are targeted for attacks. According to police, the two perpetrators had prepared weapons before carrying out the reckless action.

The police must indeed thoroughly investigate this incident because the real and direct attack is a serious threat to state officials. Intelligence must also act quickly, lest their target targets succeed in carrying out the action. And they were caught after the action.