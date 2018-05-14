The Face of a Hero

Another bombing and another set of empty promises by politicians who sound hollow, and a new set of horrific acts of terror no longer appear coincidental. But this is for others to report. For a moment, we need to turn the attention to the unsung heroes of Surabaya tragedy. Not the police, which continues to battle the hydra of terrorism but the average Indonesian citizen who in the times of adversity fulfills his duties.

Without great pay, little or no appreciation, no promotion or public recognition the often laughed at security guard, so called SATPAM did his duty.

He like many other Indonesians put up daily with the ignorance by the public, the insults and the disrespects. But as yesterday and so many times before at the Bali bombings, the Marriott bombs, and now in Surabaya, it was the average security guard or driver, or everyday keeper of the gates who took it up on himself to render help the injured, to bring comfort to the dead and dying or to bring the child to safety in disregard of his own injury. One must bow in respect to the heroism in adversity. He is a true hero.

In the days that will follow and the big speeches by the political leaders who impress little he is the one who deserves our gratitude. Unknown to us all I say,

Thank you!