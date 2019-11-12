The Brexit crisis has not yet ended. Not long ago the British Prime Minister (PM) Borris Johnson made a maneuver that shocking public. Johnson suddenly froze parliament with the aim of paving the way towards Brexit. Johnson’s decision was taken after obtaining the blessing of Queen Elizabeth II, as head of government of Great Britain.

Johnson denied the decision was a political move to deter opposition parties who wanted to delay Brexit. As agreed, the United Kingdom should officially leave the European Union at the end of October 2019, but then there will be an extension of time until the end of January 2020.

The freezing by Johnson had drawn protests from various parties. The strongest opposition is the opposition camp. According to them, a parliamentary freeze is tantamount to a political coup to smooth Britain’s exit from the European Union. Johnson’s colleague, the former British Finance Minister, Phillip Hammond, even said that the freeze was undemocratic.

The parliamentary freeze for five weeks began last September. Not only from local politicians, but also from civilians. Britons who objected to the decision took to the streets to protest against Johnson’s policies. Johnson’s decision is said to limit the passage of a number of laws being discussed in parliament.

The local Supreme Court stated that Johnson’s actions were illegal. The government must be responsible. According to the Supreme Court, the decision could hamper parliamentary duties for five weeks from eight weeks before Brexit took effect.

The opposition party had asked Johnson to resign because of a decision deemed illegal. Johnson, who was at the time in New York, refused and remained impressed with his decision. Johnson also sparked the idea of early elections for British citizens.

Parliament Dismissed, Early Elections

After a long controversy, the British parliament officially dissolved last October. The latest news, the British public will again hold general elections on 12 December. Surely this is an unusual election because it was held before the Christmas holidays in December.

The early election was rejected by the opposition camp: Labor Party and the Liberal Democratic Party. However, the parliament finally agreed to the Prime Minister’s proposal. Early elections are aimed at forming a majority government to pass the Brexit agreement that has been reached with the European Union.

The rejection of early elections had an impact on delaying the separation of Britain from the European Union and extending the deadline of separation until 31 January 2020. However, Johnson insisted, Brexit could be realized before 2020. Meanwhile, Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn plans to hold a second referendum regarding the period front of Britain in the European Union alliance.

This Brexit crisis certainly has a long impact on British society. Surely will continue to raise the political temperature if not immediately terminated. Prolonged conflict will affect various lines, one of which is economy.

Production activities may be stopped if there is no agreement. If there is no deal in Brexit, it is predicted that there will be a halt in production of 50,000 pounds per minute. Surely this will damage production in the UK.

That is why all elements in the UK are expected to immediately agree and not add to the noise. One obvious impact is that the economy is slowing in the UK. In the third quarter, the UK economy only grew 1 percent, the lowest growth rate since 2010.

The Brexit crisis in the past few years has had a significant impact on the British economy.