Washington/US (22/6) —– Ever heard of the horror stories of a domain and internet provider, well here is one on godaddy.com. As our readers know independent and unbiased news are hard to come by these days. The internet is increasingly getting censored and our editors, journalist and reporters need access to their sites. Hence support to these vital upstarts is essential in today’s world. Well not so upstart anymore, we have a global readership about 14 million readers across the globe. Not so, if you are hosting with godaddy.com.

Horror stories are creeping in from a slowly growing number of disgruntled customers. Trustpilot.com gives godaddy.com overwhelming positive note (79%) but the unhappy factor hovers around 21% ranging from bad, poor to average. From overcharging of products, to excessive pricing on the renewals (yep we know that one), to just some idiotic hiring practice. But not everything is happy in the kingdom of a once hot brand.

Zero stars, if I could. If I could give zero stars for the company GoDaddy has become, I would. It’s a company committed to charging top dollar and up-selling to people who aren’t tech savvy.

I’ve been with GoDaddy for over a decade now – and the company has taken a turn for the worse the past couple of years. They used to have great email and domain support but have become little more than a middle man for Microsoft and their products.

I don’t know what’s going at corporate, but GoDaddy is pricing itself out of the market by increasing monthly costs for ANY product purchased through GoDaddy with VERY limited support.

Caveat Emptor. Do yourself a favor and look elsewhere for a domain and email.

Others more extreme views formed an “anti-go.daddy” site. Whatever the reasons are we are currently experiencing some of the frustrations the corporate godaddy.com seems not to budge.

The cold, give-me your money, now or else, accounting practices by one of the largest domain providers have shifted from a fun company with a pretty cool advertising campaign of chicks, beer and racing car to just becoming another ruthless money making machine.

According to Geekwire, the company posted $737 million in quarterly revenue, beating estimates. It is therefore even more odd customers don’t get a break in operating their business without interruption.

So here is the gist, we (were) a happy customer with godaddy.com for almost 5 years or so. Business is good and we started to shift our domains to change and push for hosting to 2024 or beyond. Using their server service was intended to host sites on one plan.

This was a disaster, customer service ranged from excessively polite and professional, to simple racist, arrogant, and dismissive. The loss of values and business were staggering. The attitude of sheer laziness by godaddy.com staff kicked in on a few occasions. Internal problems with server breaches are almost every time blamed on the customers but never admitted as their mistake. But we are not the only one. Read some consumer feedbacks and a pattern emerged. The generally good reviews are matched with some head shaking attitudes and what are minor issues. Like us, we like godaddy.com but not at all costs. We the consumer pay the price at no recourse.

Donald Trump is right when he speaks on regulating the tech-companies and calls are increasingly louder. Maybe godaddy.com should be included. Some ex-godaddy.com consumers agree. The brand triggers the love-hate reaction. Called emotional branding by experts some warn of brands getting too comfortable with the success fail to connect with the base. Sounds familiar? In politics like business the connectivity with the consumer is the key to success.

Fail to retain it and your doom is in the making, said one former CEO. ‘Brand loyalty is often talked in board rooms, but almost never practiced’, he added, ‘Once you got hubris creeping into the company its a death spiral many CEO’s just not getting’. He assigned this to too many accountant and lawyers having power trips and egos that consumers just don’t buy into. Godaddy.com could be one of such potential problem in the making.

In June this year, the stock hit rock bottom, mainly Covid-19 related but slowly rebounces. The new CEO Aman Bhutani only appointed before the outbreak is clearly faced with some challenges ahead.

We discontinued the server, with the consequences, godaddy.com did not provide enough time to let us move over 100 news sites to new hosting arrangements and back up the data. Surprise, surprise despite pleading with godaddy.com the server folks, likely out of whatever reasons, deleted the context and sites. Years of work, journalistic effort wiped out.

We regularly cover hotspots and uncomfortable news coverage, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, now the Indian Chinese border conflict causing the lives of 20 soldiers killed by sticks wrapped in barbed wire and nails. Or recent events in the US and elsewhere. Godaddy.com is also quick to endorse false claims from what was an obvious fraud at the expense of their clients. Censorship extends to godaddy.com.

The likelihood that these are representatives of petty dictators who do not want to be in the press is missed by godaddy.com. Doxxing the media is a common practice today. Freedom of speech is a privilege.

Reporting is not just an accounting practice or a switch. Stories and prints are the institutional evidence of historical times. This seems no matter to the greed of godaddy.com. Try to reach out to anyone, the usual reply ranges from professional I-fix-it, nice-but-incompetent to don’t-have-authority-to-not-caring. Managers routinely hid behind their frontline staff, who don’t have the authority or capability.

Companies rise and fall with customers, repeated customers, and large customers. Well, it is up to you godaddy.com to make a difference. Alternatively, customer have one weapon all the accountants do not get: the weapon of choice! Beware in the post-Covid 19, the business landscape is fundamentally changing.

People who were using one brand for years, even decade, realizing that this brand, is neither shiny or helpful and consumers switch the brand. It happened to many US brands.

In times of crisis, as we have right now we measure people, and godaddy.com consists of people, as: one, people who help you, two, people who did not help you, and three, people who caused problems. This applies to businesses, lawyers and accountants.

Right now, godaddy.com must make a choice. Support this in need customer or loss the renewal business. Your accountant needs to give consumers a break. After all it’s only a few days to fix it. But disrupting our business is not cool. Its un daddy-like.

Your support is vital, your support is needed with positive action, not some accounting nonsense and this will make a difference in the world. I hope we are not becoming one of the red-star, unhappy customers. Godaddy.com your call!

Special shout out to Amit K. He knows why.