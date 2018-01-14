Syahrini becomes superhero in hands of Marvel Comics illustrator

Miralti “Alti” Firmansyah, an Indonesian illustrator for Marvel Comics, has turned famous songstress Syahrini, famous for her voice and remarkable bulu mata anti badai (anti-storm fake eyelashes), into a superhero in a sketch.

“This is Syahrini with badai topan (hurricane) as her power,” Alti told kompas.com during the Marvel Creative Day Out event in West Jakarta on Friday.

Alti’s sketch displayed a woman with a ponytail wearing a modern kebaya blouse while clenching her hands. What is probably the woman’s special feature is her thick eyelashes. Alti admitted that those were chosen as the power for Syahrini’s superhero alter ego. “She has ‘anti-storm eyelashes’, so that idea quickly came to me,” Alti said.

For Alti, a unique physical characteristic is one of the important factors in building a character. “If the character doesn’t have any special feature that cannot be seen physically, it’ll be a little bit difficult to draw,” she explained, adding that Syahrini’s uniqueness is in her eyelashes.

Editor in Chief of Marvel Comics, C.B. Cebulski, was also present at the event. He invited Indonesian artists to join Marvel Comics.