Sword-wielding man attacks churchgoers in Indonesia

JAKARTA —- A man wielding a sword attacked several churchgoers in the city of Yogyakarta on the main island of Java before being shot by the police on Sunday (Feb 11). The man is said to have stabbed a priest and three others, including a police officer, before slashing at the statues of Mary and Jesus. The condition of the victims are not immediately clear.

The man was shot in the stomach and is being treated at a local hospital. The police have yet to determine a motive, and cannot confirm if it was a terror-related incident. Investigations are ongoing. About 100 people were attending the mass at the church in Sleman town when the man barged in wielding a 1m-long sword and began attacking people seemingly indiscriminately, AFP reported.