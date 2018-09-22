Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono: I Forgive Asia Sentinel

September 22, 2018 citizendaily Featured, Indonesia, Politics 0

image: via Seword
Post Views: 29

 

Jakarta   —   Democrat Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono a.k.a. SBY said he has read the apology article published by Asia Sentinel. He also said he knows that the article, written by John Berthelsen, had been taken down.

“Although the damage to SBY and Democrat had been done, as a man of faith and a servant of Allah, I forgive them,” SBY said via his Twitter account on Thursday, September 20.

Despite forgiving the Hong Kong-based online media, SBY said that his mission to uncover the slander against him is not done. “This is like the tip of an iceberg. There are still many mysteries and puzzles that must be answered,” he said.

According to SBY, Asian Sentinel’s article involved foreign elements and the nation itself. The investigation team, he said, will continue to work to the end. The former president also said the results of his investigation would be reported to the public, as he does not want Indonesia to become a hotbed for the production and distribution of slander and hoaxes.

Asia Sentinel apologized to SBY for its article about the Bank Century graft, in which it claimed that the former president was involved in money laundering practices. After protests from the Democrat Party, an apology was published to the media’s website on Wednesday, September 19.

“We further wish to apologize completely and unequivocally to former President Yudhoyono, the Democrat Party, and any others who were insulted by the article in question and beyond that to the people of Indonesia for any insult we may have caused with the story,” the article says.

Source :

Tempo

Related Articles

Indonesia

We could fight together, SBY tells Jokowi

March 10, 2018 citizendaily 0

Post Views: 171   In a sign of support for Yudhoyono’s Democratic Party, Jokowi attended the party’s national meeting in Jakarta on Saturday. It was Jokowi’s second appearance at one of the party’s high-level meeting since 2015, […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


6 + ten =