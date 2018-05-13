Surabaya bombings: Please don’t share pictures, videos of victims, police say

The National Police have called on the public not to share graphic pictures and videos of the deadly Surabaya church bombings that occurred on Sunday morning to prevent fear from spreading.

“Please stop [sharing] photos over social networks. We should not fall into the trap set by the terrorists who want to spread fear among us,” National Police spokesman Brig. Gen. Muhammad Iqbal said, as quoted by KompasTV.

“Show that we are not afraid,” he asserted.

A string of suicide bombings occurred at three churches in Surabaya, East Java, on Sunday morning, police said.

East Java Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Frans Barung Mangera told The Jakarta Post the explosions took place at Santa Maria Tak Bercela Catholic Church (STMB) on Jl. Ngagel Madya in Gubeng, Pantekosta Pusat Surabaya (GPPS) Church on Jl. Raya Arjuna and Kristen Indonesia (GKI) Diponegoro Church on Jl. Diponegoro. (dmr)