Sulawesi Hit By Tsunami after Strong Earthquake

The Indonesian city of Palu, on the island of Celebes, was hit by a tsunami triggered by the powerful earthquake that struck the region, according to the Meteorological, Geophysical and Climatological Agency (BMKG).

The head of that institution, Rahmat Triyono, confirmed to the local TV station Kompas that there was a real tsunami in the city of 350,000 inhabitants located at about 80 kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake, where at least five people are still missing.

In social networks circulate images that show the moment when a wave of approximately two meters high strongly hits the coast and several people run to take refuge.

After this Friday’s earthquake, the BMKG decreed a tsunami alert that was later ruled out, although the authorities asked the inhabitants of the affected area to remain pending before the aftershocks.

In his Twitter account, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that the government monitors the situation to help affected people, but official figures of fatalities from the earthquake or tsunami are unknown.

On Friday, a strong earthquake struck the Celebes Island at about 27 kilometers northeast of Donggala, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Each year about seven thousand telluric movements of varying intensity occur in Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activity.

