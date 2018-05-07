Sukmawati`s Lawyer Asks Police to Revoke SP3 of Rizieq Shihab

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Sukmawati Soekarnoputri’s lawyer, Petrus Selestinus asked West Java Regional Police to revoke the Termination of Case Investigation Letter or SP3 towards the leader of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) Rizieq Shihab.

“We strongly protest the issuance of SP3 on Rizieq Shihab’s case. We ask it to be revoked, “said Peter in his written statement on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Rizieq Shihab was named a suspect by the West Java Regional Police because he was considered to have insulted Pancasila as the state symbol and defamed President Soekarno.

He was reported by Sukarno’s daughter, Sukmawati Soekarnoputri in October 2016. In January 2017, West Java Police also changed the status of Rizieq Shihab from the witness reported to be a suspect.

Petrus asked the West Java Police to re-open the case investigation involving Rizieq. In addition, he asked the police to be open to the investigation of the case.

“Inform the public and to the reporter the work result of the investigator for almost two years of the investigation, whichever is lack and what the investigator needs from the role of community participation,” said Coordinator of the Team of Defenders of Indonesian Democracy (TPDI).

According to Petrus, the National Police must warrant the public that the community report towards Rizieq Shihab is guaranteed to be processed fairly and transparently. Do not let, he said, there is discrimination in the form of different treatment for the people who report.

Because, according to Peter, he saw people who reported the case politely, were not processed. Whereas if those who report cases come from large groups who come angry and rally, then the legal process is quickly delegated to prosecution and/or easily stopped with SP3 in the middle of the case.

Peter said that based on the investigation law, police have no right in issuing the SP3 on Rizieq case. Therefore, the public prosecutor did not give instructions for SP3, but for the refinement of the file.

“The next issue of work is to strengthen and sharpen the existing evidence in the form of two or more evidence,” he said.

The police’s attitude that issued the SP3 for Rizieq Shihab’s case also has the potential to cause concerns of some parties who also reported him to the Police Criminal Investigation Police and Polda Metro Jaya on several allegations of crime such as religious blasphemy and others.

“The case is running in place, the progress of the investigation has not been explained to date,” said Peter.