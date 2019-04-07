

The grand campaign for the presidential and vice-presidential candidate number 02 Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Stadium was enlivened with rite of prayer which was sung by tens of thousands of supporters, Sunday (04/07).

After the midnight prayer and the morning prayer in congregation, tens of thousands of people performed zikir at GBK Stadium since 05.15 WIB.

Tens of thousands of people dressed all in white packed the entire GBK Stadium, the flow of traffic stagnated due to the accumulation of masses. Not only in the mass field consisting of women and men, they also packed the seat of GBK Stadium with a capacity of 75 thousand people.

The remembrance and the prayer led by religious leaders who were members of the 212 Alumni Ijtima. In addition to remembrance and prayer, the grand campaign event was also filled with speeches from a number of figures and scholars who attended such as Habib Sheikh Bin Abdulqodir Assegaf (remembrance), KH Syuqron Makmun (tausiah), Habib Hanif (oration).

At 07.05 WIB the masses prepared to listen to a lecture by Ustad Bakhtiar Nasir (UBN). In his speech UBN asked the masses to turn on the video to record every activity that took place at GBK Stadium.

The crowd continued to arrive at the GBK Stadium, the crowd stood and sat in the stadium seats. In addition, outside the station there were also crowds from various directions.

Besides being filled with mass campaigns, thousands of campaign attributes such as political party flags, and other attributes adorned GBK Stadium.

Spokesperson for the National Winning Body (BPN) Suhendra Ratu Prawiranegara believes there more than 1 million supporters of Subianto-Uno on the GBK Stadium.

2019 Presidential Election was attended by two pairs of candidates. The pair of presidential and vice-presidential candidates numbered 01 Joko Widodo and Ma’ruf Amin as well as the presidential and vice-presidential candidate pair number 02 Prabowo Subianto and Sandiaga Uno.

