



On 12 January, Starbucks opened the Starbucks Dewata Coffee Sanctuary, its largest destination in Southeast Asia.

The company says the coffee sanctuary demonstrates Starbucks Indonesia’s coffee industry leadership, in partnership with licensee Sari Coffee Indonesia, building upon 16 years of innovation in design, customer experience and community impact.

The store pays tribute to the important role that Indonesia, the fourth largest Arabica coffee growing region in the world, plays in bringing Starbucks customers the highest quality coffees, including the popular single-origin coffee from Sumatra. Sumatra coffee has been a staple offering at Starbucks since 1971.

“We began sourcing Indonesian coffees more than four decades ago and have always been struck by the sense of community and care for the coffee journey at every step,” Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says.

“The Starbucks Dewata Coffee Sanctuary amplifies our passion for the coffee journey, our ongoing commitment to Indonesia’s rich coffee culture, and our tireless pursuit of fostering moments of connection between our partners and customers. The coffee sanctuary marks the tenth Starbucks Reserve Bar store in Indonesia, one of 185 stores around the world, with the majority in Asia. This is Starbucks at its best, and we are proud to open the doors of this unique experience in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic markets.”

More than 100 Dewata-exclusive beverages, food and merchandise, are available at the venue.

“Bali has an envied reputation as one of Asia’s top travel destinations and Indonesia is one of coffee’s most extraordinary coffee origin regions, so we’re excited to invite customers here to ignite their senses and explore the seed-to-cup coffee journey at this unique coffee sanctuary,” Starbucks Indonesia Director Anthony Cottan says.

“We’re very pleased to further strengthen the longstanding partnership between Starbucks and Sari Coffee Indonesia with this truly one-of-a-kind Starbucks store, inspired by and filled with the finest examples of Indonesian art, design and craftsmanship.”

Starbucks says the Sanctuary was designed as an homage to Indonesia’s rich culture and coffee heritage. The store’s interior was inspired by traditional Balinese houses with free-flowing, connected rooms that promote discovery from one space to the next.

On the main floor, Starbucks employees welcome customers to the 13-metre teak Reserve bar, drawing inspiration from Bali’s terraced rural landscapes, where customers can taste some of Starbucks rarest coffee offerings.