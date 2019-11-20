Southeast Asia is the current fastest-growing mobile games market in the world, and is expected to grow 17% year-over-year in 2019 according to Newzoo. Per the market researcher’s report on the Southeast Asian games market (consisting of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam), the region will generate $2.6 billion in mobile games revenue in 2019, and $4.3 billion in revenue in 2019, up 13% year-over-year.

Currently, mobile revenue is nearly 70% of the region’s total games revenue, with PC at 22% and console at 8%. All segments are growing, but mobile is growing the fastest.

Southeast Asia was included as a part of the Asia-Pacific region in Newzoo’s Global Games Market Report earlier this year, which as a whole was the largest gaming region by revenue at $72.2 billion — 47% of the total global games market. That same report noted mobile was continuing in an ongoing trend to surpass PC game revenue, and at the time was projected to make up 45% of the total games market by the end of 2019.

Earlier today, Niko Partners also provided a look at the Southeast Asian games market alongside Chinese Taipei, which combined are the world’s fastest-growing region for PC online game revenue as well. Its combined PC and mobile market is expected to reach $8.3 billion in the next five years, in part thanks to the continued roll-out of 5G and the growth of esports.