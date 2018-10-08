SMRC Presidential Election Survey : Jokowi Wins 60.2 Percent, Prabowo 28.7 Percent

JAKARTA — Executive Director of Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) Djayadi Hanan said that from the results of a national survey on the electability of presidential candidates conducted in September 2018 around 60.2 percent of citizens would vote for Joko “Jokowi” Widodo if the elections were held now.

“Interviewing 1,220 random respondents across Indonesia, the survey shows 60.2 percent will choose Jokowi as president, while those who choose Prabowo only 28.7 percent,” said Djayadi, at the SMRC Office, Menteng, Sunday (10/07/2018).

Djayadi said that the spread between Jokowi’s and Prabowo’s votes had widened. “From the experience of the three presidential elections, candidate whose vote supports increased and are superior continues to be hard to beat,” he said.

Based on the results of the survey, Jokowi’s chances of being re-elected in the 2019 presidential election are getting stronger. When compared to the survey conducted in May 2018, Jokowi’s support vote rose three percent from 57 percent to 60 percent, while Prabowo’s dropped from 33.2 percent to 28.7 percent.

Nevertheless, Djayadi reminded that Jokowi’s camp not to be satisfied with the results of the survey because there are a number of economic factors that can change trends, especially economic, legal and security issues.

For information, the survey was conducted on September 7-14, 2018 against 1,220 respondents with a response rate of 1,074 respondents. This survey was conducted using multistage random sampling method and the margin of error was approximately 3.05 percent. Selected respondents were interviewed through face-to-face.