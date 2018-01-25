Smartphone battery explodes in Chinese man’s face after he bites it

A man in China had a close shave with an exploding smartphone battery after he could not resist biting it.

The explosion, which occurred at an electronics store last Friday (Jan 19), happened less than a second after the man took a bite of the smartphone battery, reported Taiwan News.

The episode was captured by the store’s CCTV security cameras, and the video clip has since gone viral on China’s video sharing platform Miaopai, with more than 4 million views.

According to the Taiwan News report, the man was replacing his iPhone battery and was testing to see if the battery was real or fake.

While the explosion happened close to the man’s face, no one was reportedly injured.

Chinese netizens were mostly amused by the clip, with one commenting: “The battery is not gold, why are you biting it?”

Another made a stab at Apple’s competitor, Samsung, which has faced battery explosion woes in the past: “Samsung: ‘I can do better! Bite me, quick!'”

It is not known whether the battery exploded because it was fake or because the man bit it.