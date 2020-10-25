Small Business Software for Small businesses

Wave Accounting was created in 2010 by co-founders Kirk Simpson and James Lochrie who were frustrated by the lack of free and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Today Wave has more than 250 employees serving small businesses around the world. We chose it as the best accounting software because it lets small businesses track income and expenses, send invoices, scan receipts, track sales taxes, and more, all for free.

Wave helps users connect multiple bank accounts and credit cards and set up profiles for multiple businesses to help keep track of income and expenses. The software organizes accounts, payments, and invoices to make tax time easier and also offers robust reports to help identify cash flow trends.

Users can create and send professional, branded invoices from Wave’s dashboard or mobile app. The invoicing software can set up recurring invoices and automatic credit card payments for repeat customers and automatically syncs invoice and payment information with its accounting software.

Wave’s mobile app lets users scan receipts anywhere and sync them seamlessly with their Wave account to help keep track of business expenses. Users can also email invoices to their Wave account or scan receipts offline to be synced the next time the device is online.

Although Wave is completely free to use, it also offers additional paid services, including accepting credit cards and bank payments and setting up payroll for employees and contractors.

Wave Accounting

Free accounting

Free invoicing

Free receipt scanning

Wave Payments

All Wave Accounting features

2.9% + 30¢ per transaction for Visa, Mastercard, Discover

3.4% + 30¢ per transaction for American Express

1% per ACH transaction ($1 minimum fee)

Wave Payroll

All Wave Accounting features

$35 plus $6 per employee/contractor per month (tax-service states)

$20 plus $6 per employee/contractor per month (self-service states)

