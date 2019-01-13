

The visit of Indonesian singer Agnes Monica at the presidential palace today was welcomed by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo himself. both figures were discussing about the dreams of Indonesian youth.

“I have always wanted to have a conversation with the president and wanted to know whether voicing the dreams of youths is allowed or not, whether it is perceived as arrogance or it is actually needed, and [the meeting] actually went very well, casual, and exciting,” Agnes said after the meeting.

She said that she was surprised by Jokowi’s question on what drove her to pursue her music career to the international level.

“I told him that I believe that a large nation is a nation that continues to learn, if I want to be someone of significance then I must be willing to learn,” Agnes said. Agnes admitted that she decided to learn from the many talents in the world.

According to Head of the Presidential Staff Moeldoko, Jokowi always had the idea to manage talented Indonesians across all fields, which has been discussed with several expert staffs. He said that Agnes Monica has the potential to be a motivator and an inspiration for others that have the potential.