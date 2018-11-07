Singapore reaches top of Global Food Safety List

The Economist Intelligence Unit recently announced the “Global Food Safety Index”. It ranks the food safety level of 113 countries based on an investigation of food origin, product quality, and safety. Singapore moved from fourth place to the top of the list. This announcement explained that this development is due to Singapore being a high-income economy with low custom tariffs for agricultural import products, which helps to reduce the import costs.

However, the announcement also stated that Singapore’s food supply is easily disturbed by weather conditions and natural disasters. For example, if weather changes, soil quality, and water supply are included in the investigation, then Singapore drops to number 16 on the list.

Apart from this, Singapore’s food supply is also vulnerable because the majority is imported from around 180 countries, so that trade and supply chain problems can easily disturb Singapore’s food supply.